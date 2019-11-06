Montgomery County, DC suburb, reverses course, will allow ICE to arrest some illegals in its jail

A watershed moment in the "sanctuary" movement to protect criminal illegal aliens from deportation may have just taken place. One of the bluest counties in America, Maryland's Montgomery County, a D.C. suburb, has discovered that sheltering illegal alien criminals from arrest by ICE when they are released from the county lockup is a bad idea. You see, some of them go on to commit heinous crimes — like rape — against the locals, and Democrats are not thrilled with it. In Montgomery County's case, illegals sheltered from ICE went on to commit a string of horrific rapes, drawing extensive national criticism, including from me.

In response, a partial reversal has taken place, as the Daily Caller News Foundation reports:

Following months of national media coverage over the handling of illegal aliens in his custody, Montgomery County, Maryland, Executive Marc Elrich has somewhat reversed a sanctuary policy he signed into law. Elrich will allow Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents the ability to access certain areas of the Montgomery County jail in order to apprehend illegal aliens, according to ABC7 News. A county spokesman confirmed to the local news outlet on Nov. 1 that correctional officers have been ordered to give ICE agents clearance to "identified areas" of the jail to "ensure that transfers are conducted in a safe environment."

I speculate that limiting the ICE access to "identified areas" is a means of limiting the visibility of illegals who have committed minor crimes. And it may be a way for the county executive to claim he is not fully caving in.

There are caveats to the renewed cooperation, however. Before arriving at the county jail, ICE must submit an immigration detainer and arrive before the wanted illegal alien is released. If, for some reason, ICE agents are not able to arrive on time, the individual is released into the public — even if the individual has been charged with murder, rape or other heinous crime.

ICE has so far not responded.

Montgomery County's coat of arms contains the slogan in French, "Gardez bien," or "Guard well." They are sort of starting to live up to it with this move.

