Maxine Waters: Ben Carson doesn’t have the intelligence to be HUD secretary

How on earth is Maxine Waters able to judge the intelligence of Dr. Ben Carson, a world-renowned surgeon who invented new surgical procedures while a professor at Johns Hopkins Medical School, at the very top of prestige and accomplishment in academic medicine? Yet the arrogant House member from Los Angeles, who somehow, on the basis of a political career, manages to live in a multimillion-dollar house in one of the fanciest neighborhoods in Los Angeles, denigrates the intelligence of one of the greatest medical innovators in the country and world.

YouTube screen grab

You can watch for yourself as Waters criticized the intelligence of a man who has dozens of IQ points on her, appearing on MSNBC’s Morning Joy program Sunday.

The relevant transcript, via Breitbart:

“I sent him a letter, and he sent me a letter claiming that I had no manners, etc. I basically said to my staff, I really don’t have time to be bonded by somebody who does not know the difference between REO and OEO. This guy just doesn’t have the background, the capability, the intelligence to do the job. He does not know what he’s doing. He doesn’t care about this issue.