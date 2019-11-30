Mask off: Greta Thunberg comes out full Marxist

Surely you didn't think climate change was the only thing Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg had in mind, did you?

Nope, she's now got bigger ideas:

“To change everything, we need everyone. Each and every one of us must participate in the climate resistance movement. We cannot just say we care; we must show it.” https://t.co/o1ZfuXeWta — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 29, 2019

In a Soros-linked Project Syndicate op-ed she likely didn't write, given the sophistication of its fanatical exhortations, she says:

On the next two Fridays, we will again take to the streets: worldwide on November 29, and in Madrid, Santiago, and many other places on December 6 during the UN climate conference. Schoolchildren, young people, and adults all over the world will stand together, demanding that our leaders take action – not because we want them to, but because the science demands it. That action must be powerful and wide-ranging. After all, the climate crisis is not just about the environment. It is a crisis of human rights, of justice, and of political will. Colonial, racist, and patriarchal systems of oppression have created and fueled it. We need to dismantle them all. Our political leaders can no longer shirk their responsibilities.

...and...

Collective action works; we have proved that. But to change everything, we need everyone. Each and every one of us must participate in the climate resistance movement. We cannot just say we care; we must show it.

Collective action? That's Marxist. That's straight from the playbook of Vladimir Lenin, who always projected that particular 'act now' line, the words of a single-minded fanatic appealing to bored youth, while all along, plotting absolute power for himself, all in the name of "the people."

James Delingpole at Breitbart News smells the Marxism within and has some excellent analysis of this newly unmasked agenda here.

It's natural to want to dismiss Thunberg as a spoiled brat, but the fanatic drumbeat emanating from her that "nothing has been done" and "we must act now" is the clarion call of a vintage Marxist looking to take over society.

Someone like this isn't going to be satisfied no matter what is done. And heck, way too much has been done anyway, what with all the oil drilling that's been stopped, and the ridiculous fuel taxes paid in California to subsidize far less efficient sources of fuel favored by the global warmers such as wind and solar power, and the cash that's been made by the green business lobby, which by the way, is also financing Greta with its moneymen looking to make a killing. Nothing has been done? Nothing ever will be done until young Greta is running the world.

It's amazingly creepy stuff, but that is the logical end to her single minded fanaticism which goes well beyond global warming. Global warming in fact is just a tool for what is really a shadowy cabal of leftists who know that open socialism has failed and now cloak their own Marxist agenda is green pieties for a full takeover of society. "Watermelons," as Delingpole titled his book.

Thunberg herself, with her sour humorless face, is the activating agent. Yet more and more, she's starting to resemble Children of the Corn: the scary scolding presence that never leaves, no matter where you go:

Image credit: Anders Hellberg, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0

Images credit: shareable YouTube screen shots from Miramax, Violent Hill

Not a good luck to put on a kid, no matter what the philosophy. Just goes to show how useful a pawn she is to ever more obvious dark forces of Marxism. The mask is off.