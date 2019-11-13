Many journalists would rather have the economy collapse than have a Republican in the White House

It is time for journalists to do their job and tell the public, especially the young, the devastation that electing Democrats and imposing their policies on the American people would cause. Everything the Democrats are proposing relating to the economy involves imposing major tax increases and substantial increases in regulations. Every policy involves transferring massive amounts of money, power and freedom from businesses and the people and handing it over to the very wealthy politicians and bureaucrats in DC who produce nothing.

If they get elected and get three of their proposals enacted the economic collapse would be greater than anything we have ever seen.

The first disastrous policy would be Medicare for all. Millions of jobs would be lost and trillions of stock, bond and real estate values would be lost, harming 100% of us. When Elizabeth Warren was asked about the millions of jobs that would be lost, she gave one of the most idiotic answers ever. She said those people could just sell life, auto and home insurance instead of health insurance as if demand for those products would skyrocket.

The second disastrous proposal would be if politicians in DC imposed a $15 minimum wage and other employer mandates throughout the country. The proposals would also destroy millions of jobs. And make many more people dependent on government. Somehow these people don’t seem to understand the costs on the economy throughout the country. The increase would greatly harm small and medium sized communities that already struggle to create jobs. It would greatly harm the young, the poor, the less educated and minorities who would be given fewer opportunities to start moving up the economic ladder. Older people who want to supplement Social Security would have fewer opportunities. People in San Francisco would not be substantially helped by a $15 wage but jobs throughout the country would be destroyed including in large and high cost cities. Costs would also go up substantially which would greatly harm the poor and middle class, people the Democrats always say they care about.

The proposed policy that almost all journalists and other Democrats are pushing that would send us cascading into a depression is the policy for the U.S to stop using fossil fuels. The losses would be massive. Tens of millions of jobs, including many high paying jobs, would be destroyed. The oil, gas, coal, airline, cruises, travel and leisure industries would be gone along with thousands of other industries where the products are derived from crude oil. The defense and space industries would be destroyed. Hawaii, Jamaica, Puerto Rico and other island destinations would collapse as their tourist industries would be gone. The shipping industries would be destroyed.

How would the poor and middle class replace their worthless cars with battery operated cars? How would they afford all the upgrades on their houses that would be needed? Where would they get their loans since their net worth has collapsed, if they had any in the first place?

The stock, bond and real estate market would be destroyed as would public and private pensions and retirement plans. The tax base throughout the U.S. would be depleted.

Democrats say they are for farmers but their plan on fossil fuels would bankrupt most of them and destroy a huge number of banks that finance them. Every piece of equipment and vehicle powered by fossil fuels would be worthless and most farmers and banks wouldn’t have the ability to finance new equipment powered by batteries if it were even available. Democrats say they are for farm exports but how would they do it without ships and barges powered by fossil fuels? As farmers go belly up, the farm real estate values would collapse. The cascading, multiplier loss effect would be never ending.

Every economic program Democrats offer involves the government getting much bigger, the private sector shrinking and millions more people being dependent on government. They pretend things would be free as they pander for votes.

President Trump, on the other hand, promotes policies that allow all people the opportunity to move up the economic ladder and become independent. He is trying to give the power and purse back to the private sector as fast as possible, the opposite of a dictator and a fascist which he is called.

Last week he had a meeting in Atlanta to promote opportunities for blacks and somehow it got very little media coverage because it didn’t fit the progressive agenda. Most of the media and other Democrats need blacks and other minorities to stay on the plantation as virtual slaves to the government. Democrats even prevent school choice to allow minorities a better education because they are slaves to their masters, the unions.

It is dangerous to our freedom, prosperity and survival if the media gets their way and the economy collapses. We would be vulnerable to attacks by foreign countries, but we would have fewer billionaires and less wealth inequality. Won’t that be wonderful?

Graphic credit: Pixabay