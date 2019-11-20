Louis Gohmert Vindicated: Yes, indeed, Strzok's tomcatting around left national security in the hands of a pretty angry wife

The last part of comment, referencing the extramarital affair between Strzok and Page, prompted jeers from others on the committee, including one person who could be heard saying, "This is outrageous."

Yup, they were outraged all right. Such impropriety! Something polite people, especially polite swampers, don't talk about!

But now that a federal lawsuit for Strzok's firing is being sought for dismissal by the Department of Justice, it turns out Gohmert put his finger right on where the biggest problem with Strzok's acts were - he was disloyal to his wife and she found out about it and nor only was she unhappy, Strzok ended up putting U.S. national security in the hands of his very angry wife.

In a footnote, [FBI assistant director at the Office of Professional Responsibility Candice] Will cited a text exchange between Strzok and Page from April 4, 2017, where Strzok’s wife uncovered their affair. “[My wife] has my phone. Read an angry note I wrote but didn’t send you. That is her calling from my phone. She says she wants to talk to [you]. Said we were close friends nothing more,” Strzok texted Page. “Your wife left me a vm. Am I supposed to respond?” Page replied. “She thinks we’re having an affair. Should I call and correct her understanding? Leave this to you to address?” Strzok said, “I don’t know. I said we were close friends and nothing more. She knows I sent you flowers. I said you were having a tough week.” Strzok’s wife threatened to expose the affair. “You and [Page] discussed that your wife had access to your devices and had located [Page]’s husband’s full name, found a hotel reservation ostensibly used by you and [Page] during a romantic encounter, had access to photographs from your phone, threatened to send all the information to [Page]’s husband, and also threatened to hire a private investigator,” Will wrote to Strzok in 2018. “[Page] told you to determine whether your wife might use recovery software to locate other evidence of your affair on your devices.”

He was using his text-messaging devices illegally, and his wife got her hands on them, potentially allowing classified information to get sprayed all over the Internet. She had the motive, Strzok gave her the motive based on his inability to tell the truth to her. The smirk, in other words.

That endangers national security like nothing else can given that 'hell hath no fury like a woman scorned' or the example of "Fatal Attraction" demonstrated.

That endangers the FBI itself, all because this guy couldn't stop himself from having an affair. Strzok's claims to have erased all the incriminating stuff is nonsense, given the availability of recovery software as well as his angry wife's motivation to find out all the lovebird stuff he erased.

It goes to show that there's a reason the FBI has rules and regulations against having extra-marital affairs as a danger to security. And Strzok should have been the first to know it, given the number of previous major espionage cases that involved angry ex-wives. Think of the John Walker family spy case of the 1980s, where the shunned drunken wife of Walker himself sat down with the FBI out of anger at her rotten hubby and told them all she knew.

What's more, imagine Strzok getting followed around by a private investigator looking for information about his trysts. The deputy assistant director of FBI counterintelligence, no less, getting tailed around, not by the Russians or Chinese he was supposedly focused on, but by some private dick in the pay of his angry ex-wife. Think it could screw up the FBI's counter-surveillance which might otherwise be a legitimate thing for Strzok? Could easily lead to some impressive mistakes and misunderstandings. Imagine if the Russkis tailing Strzok got into some kind of scrap with the private gumshoe tailing Strzok as they both did it together? Or imagine if the two decided to share data and work together? Maybe the Russkis would need some info the dick had and the dick would need other info from the Russians, and the two could pool information in their common goal. Two heads are better than one, right?

It just shows that if Strzok wanted to engage in extramarital affairs, being the deputy assistant director of FBI counterintelligence was an unusually unsuitable position.

The whole failure of the FBI to put a stop to this kind of behavior right there on the spot sure spears some holes in the idea of the FBI being white knights in the service of country. They needed a few basic rules about personal loyality enforced (which they didn't do) or else all heck could break loose on national security, and in Strzok's case, it almost did.

Louie Gohmert stands vindicated. He put his finger right on the most vulnerable spot in the whole collapse of FBI standards as the source of the problem, and now the reports confirm it: Tomcatting around is no way for Q to run a counter-intelligence unit, son.

Image credit: Twitchy, via Twitter, screen shot