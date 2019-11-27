Leftists show their class, allowing kids to 'boo' Melania Trump who was there to help them

In a non-partisan speech to middle school and high school students seeking to protect them from drug use, first lady Melania Trump was booed by the kids, signaling just how bad the leftist school system is in instituting manners.

According to the all-but-drooling New York Times, which blamed the bad behavior on President Trump's past remarks:

WASHINGTON — Melania Trump was booed by a roomful of students in Baltimore on Tuesday when she took the stage to give a speech about youth opioid use, one of the pillars of her “Be Best” initiative. A vocal crowd of middle school and high school students erupted in a mix of loud boos and some cheers as the first lady strode across the stage at the B’More Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness. Mrs. Trump smiled through the unpleasant welcome, even as members of the crowd talked over her speech. “I’m in this fight for you, and I’m fighting for you,” Mrs. Trump said. “If you are struggling with addiction right now, reach out for support.” She encouraged the students to “talk to an adult in your life that you trust. It is never too late to ask for help.”

There was no reason for it, Melania wasn't there on any political mission, she was just promoting help and protection from drug use, something all school kids tend to hear about. But the booers had the O.K. from their administrators to go ahead and put on a show, and put on a show they did. The event was piously covered by one of the New York Times reporters who covered for Hillary Clinton earlier, explaining it out as something linked to President Trump's statement earlier about the liveability of places like Baltimore under one party blue rule.

Actually, it was disgusting, a perfect display of children being raised like livestock by far leftists conveying far-left values. Rep. Pete King had an appropriate response to the act, one that most Americans would agree with:

“If any issue should be free from abusive, rude behavior, it should be protecting kids from opioids. Has the left no sense of decency?!?,” King said on Twitter.

The whole booing thing changes nothing, but it does tell us two things about the players involved.

One, Melania Trump is extremely classy, stating kind words about the punks who made pukes of themselves by booing, and not allowing the stupid spectacle to fluster her.

Two, punks seem to be rampant in the Baltimore school system, unable to sit through a speech from someone whose husband they may not agree with without putting on a tantrum, and school administrators either encouraging them or amounting to such ineffective losers they cannot stop them. They might even be encouraging the classless boorish behavior. Which raises the case for yanking federal funds from them. If a mere first-lady speech is too much for any of them to handle without making complete low-lives of themselves, maybe it's time to get rid of some of the things that are causing these problems of upbringing to happen.

In any case, there's nothing to respect about a whole community that lacks the most basic of manners. It's now on the record that these brats can't behave themselves. It's ultimately, just another reason to stand by for Trump.

Image credit: Twitter screen shot