Left tries to debunk reality of criminals in DACA, but hard new facts tell a scary story

The left is going into full open-borders mode now, arguing that any illegal with a DACA pass to prevent deportation is a sweet little daisy. The craziness started in response to this tweet by President Trump who noted that DACA was loaded with hardened criminals.

"We rate Trump's claim False," sniffed Politifact, always ignoring the actual facts in favor of its own politicized ones.

Now it comes to light that the leftist spin-blather was much worse than anyone imagined.

According to newly released data from the U.S. Citizen and Immigration Service, there are tens of thousands of thugs and criminals among the DACA recipient pool and worse still, there's not a thing the government can do to get rid of them.

WASHINGTON—Today, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) updated data (PDF, 756 KB) on arrests and apprehensions of illegal aliens who requested Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). The release of this report reflects the agency’s ongoing focus on transparency. The report provides updated information on known arrests and apprehensions of DACA requestors. The data may include arrests that did not result in convictions or where the charges were dropped or otherwise dismissed. Among the findings of the release are the following: Nearly 110,000 DACA requestors out of nearly 889,000 (12%) had arrest records. Offenses in these arrest records include assault, battery, rape, murder and driving under the influence.

Of approved DACA requestors with an arrest, 85% (67,861) of them were arrested or apprehended before their most recent DACA approval.

Of approved DACA requestors with an arrest, more than 31% (24,898) of them had more than one arrest.

Of all DACA requestors, 218 had more than 10 arrests. Of those, 54 had a DACA case status of “approved” as of October 2019. “As DACA continues to be the subject of both public discourse and ongoing litigation, USCIS remains committed to ensuring transparency and that the American people are informed about those receiving DACA,” said USCIS Acting Director Ken Cuccinelli. “This agency is obligated to continue accepting DACA requests from illegal aliens as a direct result of the previous administration’s decision to circumvent the laws as passed by Congress. We hope this data provides a better sense of the reality of those granted the privilege of a temporary deferral of removal action and work authorization under DACA.” Under current DACA guidelines, illegal aliens may be considered for DACA if they have not been convicted of a felony, significant misdemeanor, or three or more “non-significant” misdemeanors not arising out of the same act, omission or scheme of misconduct, and they do not otherwise pose a threat to national security or public safety. The number of arrests illegal aliens have do not necessarily disqualify them from receiving DACA as a matter of discretion.