Hugo Chavez's trusted advisor gets ready to run the San Francisco District Attorney's office

The above headline sounds like hyperbole, some crazed right-winger exaggerating things, right?

Not this time.

Chesa Boudin, who was quite literally Hugo Chavez's trusted propagandist, translator and advisor, Cuba-groomed from the start, is now commanding an apparently unbeatable lead in San Francisco's district attorney's race.

YES!!!! @ChesaBoudin has now pulled into a commanding lead as votes continue to be counted in San Francisco.



He’s ahead by 5,897 first place votes and is the clear choice for District Attorney. https://t.co/2MRLg3OMeT — Shaun King (@shaunking) November 9, 2019

That's right, one of Hugo Chavez's very own will soon be set to be the chief prosecutor for the California city. Yet this guy has also been photographed in Venezuela wielding an assault rifle, and getting guerrilla training, according to Venezuelan sources. He literally hung out with the Chavista goon squads known as 'colectivos,' the same thugs who drive around in motorcycles and shoot into crowds who protest. Those are his homies. When Boudin turns San Francisco into a Venezuela-style hellhole as a very lawless D.A., you can be sure that what he achieves will be socialism done by an expert.

It's beyond disgusting, given that this guy is about as unfit as it's fathomable to think for a position like running the D.A.'s office. Yet it's actually a significant watershed, too. Up until now, guys with pasts as radical as Boudin never stood a chance for public office. Not even post-Berlin Wall communist Van Jones lasted in the Obama White House. Today, they're getting elected in a steep drop in the quality of people getting into public office as Democrats.

Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seemed to have been the start. Today, a blackface Democrat runs the statehouse government in Virginia. A convicted child molestor Democrat just got elected to the Virginia legislature.

In Minnesota and Maine, far-left Somali miitants, in hijabs same as Omar.

In San Diego, the grandson of the mastermind of the Munich Olympics masacre says he's running again. The quality of Democrats is skidding downward.

The gamier your past, the better your prospects inside the Democratic Party. Chesa Boudin is just the epitome of the trend.

This signals a party that's going downhill fast given the declining quality of its candates. What next, a place for Nicolas Maduro in San Francisco?

Don't bet against it.