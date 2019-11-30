Hillary the Punisher: Ronan Farrow says he was cut dead from Clinton circles after he exposed Weinstein

Apparently, the queen and her moneymen are not to be challenged.

Young Ronan Farrow learned that the hard way when he found out he was persona non grata from charmed social circles of Hillary Clinton following his investigation into Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein's long career of sexual harassment and intimidation, an investigation which won him the Pulitzer prize.

Which culminates a long road of indignities for the young man. Seems the threats from Weinstein's minions to him were not enough. Nor was the rejection he encountered from assorted media organizations who refused to run his work until the New Yorker finally picked it up. Nope, the punishment Farrow endured also extended to House Clinton, which cut him dead.

Which, to the rest of us, seems like a good thing, given their long history of moral turpitude. But to young Ronan, it was another sling and arrow, because he was a Democrat and that was his social circle.

According to the Washington Examiner:

“It’s remarkable how quickly even people with a long relationship with you will turn if you threaten the centres of power or the sources of funding around them,” Farrow told the Financial Times. “Ultimately, there are a lot of people out there who operate in that way. They’re beholden to powerful interests and if you go up against those interests, you become radioactive very quickly,” he said. Clinton appointed Farrow as her special adviser on global youth issues in 2011 when she was secretary of state. Farrow said he had worked with Clinton “for years” when he was looking into the Weinstein story.

Instead of praising young Ronan for standing up for the interests of sex-harrassed women, for igniting the #MeToo movement, Hillary, that supposed big champion of women's progress, shut him out, probably refusing to take his calls, and in his view, solely on the grounds that one of her most important moneymen was put out of commission. He was dead to her.

And that tells us a lot more about Clinton than it does about Farrow.

It's a reminder of Clinton's pay-to-play orientation, and privilege-of-kings morality. Rules of decency do not apply to her. Women's rights, or anyone's rights, are window dressing. Money talks. Maybe that can be brought up next time someone bruits about her name for president again.

Image credit: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0