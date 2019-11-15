Hilarious takedown of Dems’ shifting accusations… ‘collusion’ to ‘quid pro quo’ to ‘extortion’ to ‘bribery’

The Trump campaign rapid response team is on its toes. They just emailed a hilarious response to the start of hearings today:

High Crimes (and Focus Groups!)

Impeachment “is about patriotism. It’s not about politics,” a very sad and somber Nancy Pelosi insisted again yesterday. “It’s not about anything political. It’s about patriotism.”

Actually, it’s about polling.

The Washington Post reports today that “Democrats have stopped using the term ‘quid pro quo,’ instead describing ‘bribery’ as a more direct summation of Trump’s alleged conduct.” Why?

“The shift came after the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee conducted focus groups in key House battlegrounds in recent weeks, testing messages related to impeachment. Among the questions put to participants was whether ‘quid pro quo,’ ‘extortion’ or ‘bribery’ was a more compelling description of Trump’s conduct. According to two people familiar with the results, which circulated among Democrats this week, the focus groups found ‘bribery’ to be most damning.”

Got that? The impeachment of the President will be determined by testing various accusations on focus groups in key House battlegrounds. (Just as our nation’s Founders intended!)

Democrats aren’t “following the facts”—they’re using polls to figure out what crimes to accuse the President of. What a joke.

- Matt Wolking, Deputy Communications Director - Rapid Response