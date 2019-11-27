Hilarious: CNN’s Brian Stelter worries that media aren’t sufficiently anti-Trump

With more than 90% of media coverage of President Trump negative, you might think that Trump-haters would take satisfaction in their dominance of political messaging. But so intense is the hatred, so cult-like the insistence that heterodox thought must be eliminated, that CNN’s media critic Brian Stelter is worried that there just hasn’t been enough negative reporting about the 45th president of the United States.

Remember: Stelter is the guy that is calling Trump supporters cultists who need deprogramming.

Via Paul Beddard of the Washington Examiner:

On Sunday, CNN Reliable Sources host Brian Stelter wondered to Tapper: “Do you think journalists are going to look back years from now and regret not doing even more to speak out about this lying and deceit?”

Photo credit: MRC Video screen grab (cropped)