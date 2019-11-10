Hey, Democrats: Check out what a far left agenda is doing to your U.K. Labour buddies

Remember how the U.K. Labour party made a stink about not wanting a general election, claiming they'd rather that conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson stay in office and instead be forced to delay Brexit again and again and again? They tried hard for that one. Johnson's Halloween deadline for Brexit passed but he got a coming December election all right, offering an open invitation to voters to throw him out if they didn't like what he was doing.

Ummm, well, there's a new poll out, and now we know what the fuss was all about.

According to The Sun:

BORIS Johnson could win a massive 96-seat Conservative majority as Jeremy Corbyn faces an election wipeout, a major new poll has revealed. The Tories have been struggling to see Brexit through without a working majority - and are hoping this Christmas election will get them back on track. A recent poll sees Boris Johnson returning to Parliament with 373 MPs - 75 more than the 298 won in 2015. Researchers estimate a 60 per cent chance of an overall Conservative majority - and just 12 per cent for Labour. Though the vote share for Conservatives is actually projected to fall from 43.6 to 38.2 per cent, research by Electoral Calculus suggests Tories will sweep up lost Labour votes and therefore gain more seats overall. Major Labour losses are expected across all parts of England, Scotland and Wales.

The Sun reports that even the longtime Labour strongholds are going to break for Boris. Tony Blair's 'safe' seat is said to be in danger of flipping conservative. Seats in longtime lefty London, which elected far-left Sadiq Aman Khan mayor, are going to flip.

Such are the wages of ignoring a popular referendum and declaring that government knows best. Hear that, Democrats?

The Brits voted Brexit in 2016 and they're still trying to get out. Voters don't like it when their votes are ignored. Labour, of course is ignoring them, along with a lot of Tory wets and mushy middle Liberal Democrats, telling them it's their way -- endless negotiations at a minimum -- or the highway. Voters can see right through it that they're trying to weasel out of Brexit, month by month by month by month...

The other thing is, Boris Johnson has been stellar - a yellow-haired version of Trump with the humor and steel - in his willingness to fight and fight and fight for them. Voters of all stripes could see that he was fighting against a huge sticky monster-filled swamp filled with leftists, globalists, administrative state fans and actual foreigners in the European Unions, just as voters in the states could see that Trump was fighting against the Washington swamp with its deep state, its far-left House, and all its leftwing judges and radical left-wing activists. Both leaders were fighting these beasts fiercely and even though they haven't won everything yet, the voters appreciate the effort and their unwillingness to back down.

It's enough. Keep going.

Britain's elections often amount to portents for U.S. elections, (think Thatcher, Reagan) and they often eventually align whatever the order.

That's something for the U.S.'s crazed Democrats to think about. One can only hope it concentrates their minds...

