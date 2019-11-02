Gorsuch makes understatement of the year: Americans face 'challenges in civic understanding'

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch recently appeared on the Fox News Channel's program The Story with Martha MacCallum. He remarked: "I think during the confirmation process, one of the things that struck me is that there are some challenges that we face today in civic understanding about our Constitution, and some of the freedoms and protections it provides." Gorsuch noted that many citizens don't understand what judges' true roles are and added that he has found that about one third of Americans can name all three branches of government, another third can name a single branch, and a small percentage of people believe that TV star "Judge Judy" serves on the Supreme Court with him. This explains the shockingly large number of people who think socialism is the answer — and who vote for frauds and imbeciles like Bernie Sanders, Fauxcahontas, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. It is almost certain that more Americans can name all three Kardashian sisters, three members of The Beatles, and at least three of the four NFC North teams than can identify the Legislative, Judicial and Executive Branches of the government of their republic. How is "higher education" working for us?

Justice Gorsuch was far too polite and sanguine when he said we face "some challenges" today as regards our understanding of our own system of government and knowledge of history. The idiocracy grows in lockstep with the utter collapse of formerly beneficial institutions such as universities and the mainstream media/free press. When these institutions pick sides and traffic in indoctrination over information, the societies they are supposed to serve must eventually devolve into dystopian nightmares.

There are more than a few who think the moon landing was faked, 9/11 was an "inside job," Obama was a great president, and Cuba is a shining example of The People's will. History — taught objectively — is the most important subject. Knowledge of history is especially crucial to a viable republic, for history reveals consistent patterns. Not even math or science is as important a factor in sustaining a nation, for it is history alone that tells us both where we were and where we are headed, if we examine it with clear eyes and sound mind.