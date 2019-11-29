German Chancellor Merkel: We have to shut down hate speech to have a free society
The Germans are not widely known for their sense of humor, much less irony. In a speech to Germany’s Bundestag, Chancellor Angela Merkel proclaimed that a free society must limit speech that she doesn’t like…what she termed “hate speech.”
No catcalls, no laughter, no indication at all that anyone found this statement a bit ironic, to say the least.
Watch the woman that Time Magazine proclaimed the leader of the free world:
Chancellor Merkel 🔥pic.twitter.com/9bsCB5W6FP— Marcel Dirsus (@marceldirsus) November 27, 2019
Hat tip: Weasel Zippers
The Germans are not widely known for their sense of humor, much less irony. In a speech to Germany’s Bundestag, Chancellor Angela Merkel proclaimed that a free society must limit speech that she doesn’t like…what she termed “hate speech.”
No catcalls, no laughter, no indication at all that anyone found this statement a bit ironic, to say the least.
Watch the woman that Time Magazine proclaimed the leader of the free world:
Chancellor Merkel 🔥pic.twitter.com/9bsCB5W6FP— Marcel Dirsus (@marceldirsus) November 27, 2019
Hat tip: Weasel Zippers