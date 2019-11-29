« The Stoic philosophy can fix this mess | Unholy alliance: Bernie Sanders campaigners are aiding anti-Semitic UK Labour Party head Jeremy Corbyn »
November 29, 2019

German Chancellor Merkel: We have to shut down hate speech to have a free society

By Thomas Lifson

The Germans are not widely known for their sense of humor, much less irony. In a speech to Germany’s Bundestag, Chancellor Angela Merkel proclaimed that a free society must limit speech that she doesn’t like…what she termed “hate speech.”

No catcalls, no laughter, no indication at all that anyone found this statement a bit ironic, to say the least.

Watch the woman that Time Magazine proclaimed the leader of the free world:

 

 

Hat tip: Weasel Zippers

 

