German Chancellor Merkel: We have to shut down hate speech to have a free society

The Germans are not widely known for their sense of humor, much less irony. In a speech to Germany’s Bundestag, Chancellor Angela Merkel proclaimed that a free society must limit speech that she doesn’t like…what she termed “hate speech.”

No catcalls, no laughter, no indication at all that anyone found this statement a bit ironic, to say the least.

Watch the woman that Time Magazine proclaimed the leader of the free world:

Hat tip: Weasel Zippers