Faux whistleblower Eric Ciaramella: His parents must be so proud

It's safe to assume that the now-identified fake-whistleblower is an anti-Trump CIA analyst, a willing puppet of John Brennan's and Adam Schiff's by the name of Eric Ciaramella. He was very likely a CIA plant inserted into the Trump White House by John Brennan until he was fired for leaking a false story to the NYT that suggested Trump had fired Comey on Putin's order, which was ridiculous on its face.

He likely was part of the Russia collusion hoax from the beginning. He's 33 years old, a mere child among today's stunted adults, a Yale grad who is obviously convinced of his own intellectual superiority like the rest his self-aggrandizing brand of DC denizens. Like the collusion hoax, this Ukraine phone call nonsense likely has been long in the planning.

Schiff is so deluded he apparently thinks he's the cat's meow with this pathetic show trial that has no meaning whatsoever. In fact, he is one of the sleaziest, most corrupt congressmen, the biggest pathological liar in the House. And yet hot shot Ciaramella was happy to be part of his plan to frame President Trump for a crime, any crime, even though he has not committed a single one.

Ciaramella's parents must be so proud. Don't all parents hope their Yale-grad child grows up to be part of a massive plan to overthrow a duly elected President with squalid, treasonous tactics? Perhaps, if they are as radical and immoral as their son, but even then, his life will now be forever tainted by his willingness to be a tool of the despicable Schiff, Brennan, Clapper, Clinton, Biden, Susan Rice, Pelosi, et. al. because the truth will be revealed for all to see and read.

Ciaramella was Biden's point man on Ukrainian issues and accompanied the Vice-President on a trip to Ukraine in search of dirt on Trump. He worked with Alexandra Chalupa, Ukrainian by birth and also an early participant in the Russia collusion hoax. His close colleagues are Abigail Grace and Sean Misko, both aides to Schiff. It is with these two former NSC staffers that Ciaramella created the fake whistleblower complaint. Ciaramella is an ex-NSC staffer himself. As Mark Levin commented, the NSC was, and perhaps remains, a rats' nest.

All of the above, and there is much more, is part of the vast plan to overthrow the President. Paul Sperry lays it all out in his investigative piece at Real Clear Investigations as he has been doing all along. Lee Smith's new book, The Plot Against the President: The True Story of How Congressman Devin Nunes Uncovered the Biggest Political Scandal in U.S. History, begins at the beginning with many new and shocking details of the planned coup. It is a long and ugly story, one that would have been unimaginable in America until this band of traitors united to orchestrate their plan and put it into motion.

Given that Ciaramella is an anti-Trump activist who lives in DC, he very likely sees himself as some kind of hero; he would be to all of his close acquaintances. The town is chock full of young Yale and Harvard grads who think their privileged resumes entitle them to a seat at the big table, as prime movers and shakers of American politics. They've been raised to be successful, to get rich without regard for character.

Few people who exist in the bubble that is the higher echelons of the government seem to have been raised to be good people. That goal was lost and forgotten decades ago among our self-appointed elites. The American Left today, from nearly all the media swells to nearly all in the Democrat party, long ago lost sight of character, of gratitude for their good fortune to have been born here. Instead, they want to destroy America as founded and replace it with a government that controls its population.

Many have rightly quoted Thomas Droleskey who remarked in 2011, "Scratch a liberal, find a fascist." This is exactly what our universities are turning out, Marxists in Hugo Boss suits; these young people without a shred of decency are a blight on the nation. They "know" all conservatives are racists, when it is they who discriminate by skin color. They no longer read great literature or the great philosophers, but they are free to choose their own pronouns, no matter how distant from their actual gender. They learn whom to hate and theirs is a long list of deplorables.

Now that every aspect of the Russia hoax has been exposed in numerous books and hundreds of columns by real journalists, as opposed to the pretend journalists on CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, and NBC and at the NYT and WaPo, there are no more illusions as to the origins of the planned coup except among the willfully blind. Those pseudo-journalists are just mere extensions of the DNC apparatus, all willing to prostitute themselves and their honor on the altar of anti-Trumpism.

Young Mr. Ciaramella appears to be just another 3D-printed copy of many hundreds of others just like him who are disgorged from the Ivies to take their places among the entitled. They have no love for their country. They have contempt for all the citizens who inhabit the vast and productive parts of the nation between the coasts. In short, they are all a giant conglomerate bore. They contribute nothing to the health and glory of the country. Quite the opposite. They do terrible damage.

So, it is anyone's guess if Ciaramella's parents are proud of him or ashamed of his dearth of honor and love of country, his extra-constitutional activities. Either way, he is part of an actual pit of vipers who have been revealed in the numerous books about the most unspeakable political scandal in American history.