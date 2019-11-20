Even after Smollett scandal, Kim Foxx running for reelection as State’s Attorney

Having thoroughly disgraced herself by allowing Jussie Smollett to escape serious consequences for the racial attack scam he foisted on Chicago and the nation, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is running for re-election – running against President Trump, the NRA, and the police union, The Fraternal Order of Police.

Yesterday, she released an online ad that is disgraceful: just over two minutes of your time are required to absorb the full impact of her victim mongering.

The Chicago Tribune describes it:

In the ad, Foxx also reminds viewers of her Cabrini-Green upbringing and the struggles she’s overcome on her way to becoming Cook County’s top prosecutor. “State’s attorney is a tough job. Every day, my office is under attack: from a president who uses our city as a punching bag, the NRA hellbent on letting guns flood our streets and the FOP clinging to the old ways. They’ll do anything to undercut progress, including attacking me personally over the Jussie Smollett case,” Foxx said in the ad. “Truth is, I didn’t handle it well. I own that. I’m making changes in my office to make sure we do better. That’s what reform is about.”

Tina Sfondeles of the Chicago Sun-Times adds further summary:

Foxx said the personal attacks she’s endured over the Smollett investigation are about “stopping progress in Cook County.” And in the ad, Foxx touts her accomplishments, including more violent crimes being prosecuted and more gun crime prosecutions. “Every day my office is under attack, from a president who uses our city as a punching bag. The NRA, hell bent on letting guns flood our streets. And the FOP, clinging to old ways. They’ll do anything to undercut progress, including attacking me personally over the Jussie Smollett case,” Foxx says.

Foxx is going to face some serious opposition in the Democrat primary next March 17. In her first election, she was backed by over $400,000 in donations from a George Soros foundation, but now faces an opponent with access to comparable funding. The Chicago Crusader:

Big money has come to the Cook County State’s Attorney race. Big executives at the Carlyle Group, one of the world’s richest private equity firms, are pumping hundreds of thousands of dollars into the campaign of Democrat Bill Conway, who is now outraising incumbent Kim Foxx. Conway at 41 seeks to be the youngest Cook County State’s Attorney in Illinois history.

Conway is the son of the billionaire founder of the Carlyle Group, William E. Conway.

Graphic credit: YouTube screen grab

Hat tip: Peter von Buol