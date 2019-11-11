Et tu, Barnes & Noble?

The sobering reality of political power handed to the Left via nearly total control of media, education, and culture is hitting me hard this morning. We learn that the name of Eric Ciaramella, identified as the "whistleblower" who kicked off the latest chapter of the Democrats' effort to unseat President Trump, is being erased from the two most powerful video platforms, a feat comparable to Stalin erasing the images of those he purged.



Source.

Separately, we learn that John Bolton has reportedly signed a $2-million book deal, according to Hillel Italie of AP:

He reached a deal over the past few weeks with Simon & Schuster, according to three publishing officials with knowledge of negotiations. The officials were not authorized to discuss the deal publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. Two of the officials said the deal was worth about $2 million. Bolton was represented by the Javelin literary agency, whose clients include former FBI Director James Comey and the anonymous Trump administration official whose book, "A Warning," comes out Nov. 19.

Call me paranoid, but the publisher will earn more if the book makes sensational charges against President Trump. The book publishing — and retailing — industry is every bit as biased as newspapers and television.

A reader just sent me this picture from a Barnes & Noble bookstore. I presume that similar displays are all over the country.

The Left cannot win arguments about policy because its policies don't work. But leftists win politically through domination of information flow.

Sigh.