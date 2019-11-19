Eric Swalwell farts loud and proud on live television

While intoning pious flapdoodle about his sacred duty to impeach and remove President Trump from office, it seems that God or else Eric Swalwell's digestive system had other plans for him.

He let 'er rip, and it wasn't subtle. No one heard a thing he said either before or after that impressive digestive demonstration.

Which was fitting reminder to voters just how lightweight the first Democratic presidential debate dropout is, now that he's achieved a new reason to get his name in the news.

Swalwell seems to have done it with little effort to hold it in, which raises questions for the ace investigative reporters out there, the ones who spent all that time reporting about President Trump's dog-medal Photoshop, as to whether Swalwell made a spectacular miscalculation, or else farts out loud like that all the time. They need to get busy.

Some actually did, and now Swalwell is saying "not me" to People magazine, which rose to the challenge. Swalwell's actually denying that that unmistakeable fart noise was his and this despite that little smile of recognition we see in the video that he knew it was his.

According to People magazine:

“It is real you can tell the pause he takes to push it out,” said someone else. “Might be real, I mean he quit talking and looks almost like he’s about to laugh,” added another person.

Yet here he is denying he did it:

“It was not me!!!!!” he wrote in a text message to a Buzzfeed reporter. “Ha. And I didn’t hear it when I was speaking.” When the reporter pointed out that he seemed to pause and hold back a laugh after the alleged fart, the democratic said, “I def did not hear it.”

Such a coward actually. And since he's such a lightweight otherwise, it's all he's going to known for. And now that he's denying it against all evidence, he's actually extending the story...

Now, it's not all that uncommon for farting on the air to happen in the era of nonstop news. Whoopie Goldberg did it. Megyn Kelly did it. Hillary Clinton did it. Rahm Emanuel did it. Larry King did it. Tiger Woods did it. A whole host of these news people did it. A Kenyan legislature once had to clear out because "one of us has polluted the air." Even Benjamin Franklin wrote a treatise called "Fart Proudly." Bernie Sanders' supporters enacted that recommendation literally. Who says lefties can't find ways to be patriotic? Most laughed it off or else attempted a dignified or embarassed silence.

Cat's out of the bag, so to speak so there's no denying it, no taking it back. Not one said they didn't do it, except Whoopi Goldberg a few years later, who claimed it was a Hollywood stunt. Nope, not with that kind of spontanaeity and funny how other such stunts haven't happened since.

People know what the noise is, they know the exact sound, and no, it's not a coffee mug scraping a table as MSNBC attempted to mendaciously claim, trying to turn a profit on coffee mug sales on the side. The mug-scraping excuse was also used by Rahm Emmanuel after his televised fart. It's not even original. Yet Swalwell is denying it. The Democratic lightweight is getting out there and addressing the fart issue, and against all evidence, denying he's the one who did it. He's not man enough to own up to it.

If he's lying about this, the only question remaining is what else he's lying about?

Image credit: MSNBC, via shareable YouTube, screen shot