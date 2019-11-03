Envy is a symptom of Trump Derangement Syndrome

Trump derangement syndrome (TDS) is a mental disorder in which a person has effectively been driven insane due to his hatred of Donald Trump, to the point where he abandons all logic and reason. Such people are impervious to facts that contradict their preconceived notions of the president.

As to a syndrome, it's a group of symptoms that consistently occur together and indicate the presence of a particular mental or physical disease. For example, symptoms for the onset of diabetes include things like increased thirst and urination, insulin resistance, high belly fat, blurred vision, and so on.

One of the symptoms of TDS is envy. It is one of the main causes for driving many TDS sufferers over the edge. When speaking of envy, however, one should make a distinction between it and jealousy, as the two are commonly used interchangeably. Defining jealousy, sociologist Helmut Schoeck writes in Envy: A Theory of Social Behavior, "Basically, jealousy can defined as a heightened emotional state for either the craving for something another person has or the fear of losing something to another." As such, jealousy can be constructive. For example, if a man is jealous that his neighbor received a promotion at work, it could spur him to work harder to earn one of his own.

Envy is different. It is far darker, which is why traditional Christian teaching lists envy, not jealousy, as one of the Seven Deadly Sins. Peter Kreeft, a professor of philosophy at Boston College, writes in Back to Virtue,

Envy is deadly because it is demonic. The ancient Book of Wisdom says, "By the envy of the devil, death came into the world" (2:24). Pride and envy are Satan's own special sins. Envy is horrible because it comes straight from Hell.

Even Mohammed tells his followers to" "Keep far away from envy" and that no Muslim can go to Paradise if his heart is filled with envy.

So what is envy?

Envy leads a person to hate another just for having or achieving something good. As Schoeck puts it: "[e]nvious is defined a disgruntled emotional state arising from the possessions or achievements of another, a spiteful wish that the other should lose them." This hatred for the success of another stems from the belief that the person doing the envying is not capable or competent enough to achieve a similar success. His goal therefore becomes not to gain what the other has as in the case of jealousy, but to destroy it. In this process, a person's mental state is so disordered that he is even willing to destroy himself if it will hurt the person of his envy.

Envy is a pure evil. It is not an exaggeration to say it afflicts the NeverTrumps, the entire Left, and a large segment of the Democratic Party. Trump's opponents hate him not for his mistakes, tweets, or manners, but for his achievements — achievements they themselves could never produce. They are even highly envious of Trump's wife, Melania, a most gracious and beautiful first lady, especially when contrasted with the oafish Michelle Obama. The media are loath to report anything good about Melania and take gratuitous shots at her at every opportunity. Why? They want to damage Melania only because she's the wife of Donald Trump. That is hate inspired by envy.

Filled with envy, the Democrats are more than willing to damage themselves and the country if that is the price to take the president down. Look at their masochistic behavior. Democrats wish for a recession, with some even outwardly calling for one. Democrats fabricated a nothing-burger impeachment out of thin air, something that will cost them dearly at the polls. As for the racial divide, instead of applauding Trump's accomplishments, Democrats and their fellow-traveling leftists work night and day to inflame racial resentment. None of this goes unnoticed by the public.

Because the Democratic Party and the media are main institutions in society, the country will suffer as they thrash about from their TDS affliction. There's a silver lining in all this, however. Envy invariably destroys the ones who carry in their hearts. This is already happening. The Democrats are staking out such fringe positions that it can only ends in a calamity for them. As for those in the media, they has made a complete fools of themselves due to their TDS. As a result, faith and trust in mainstream news reporting has sunk to an all-time low. These are seeds for a brighter future for America.

Blue is currently the color used to designate the Democratic Party and red the GOP. This is wrong. The color of the Democrats should be green. This is not because of environmental issues, but because green is the color of envy, and envy is a defining characteristic of the Democrats today.