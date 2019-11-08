Elizabeth Warren: 'Black trans and cis women, gender-nonconforming, and nonbinary people are the backbone of our democracy'

I am not certain when pandering to transgender people became necessary for any Democrat running for president. Nor do I know what percentage of Democrats are totally convinced that saying you are of the opposite gender means that you are of the opposite gender.

But Elizabeth Warren, reacting to an endorsement from a group calling itself "Black Womxn For," spread the pandering on thick:

Thank you, @BlackWomxnFor! Black trans and cis women, gender-nonconforming, and nonbinary people are the backbone of our democracy and I don’t take this endorsement lightly. I'm committed to fighting alongside you for the big, structural change our country needs. https://t.co/KqWsVoRYMb — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 7, 2019



