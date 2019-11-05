DNC chair Tom Perez fumbles badly when Univision host points out how Trump economy has benefited Hispanics

There are millions of Americans who didn't vote for Trump who have substantially benefited from the economic boom created by his tax cut and deregulation policies. The median household income is up $5,003 before taxes for his term so far, and given the tax cuts, the after-tax total must be even higher. Racial and ethnic minorities with large numbers of low-income members have benefited tremendously from the cutoff of the supply of unskilled labor from illegal aliens, as wages have climbed steeply at that end of the scale.

Beth Bauman of Townhall notes that Hispanics have particularly benefitted:

The Hispanic unemployment rate currently sits at 4.2 percent, the White House revealed back in September. Even the mainstream media, who hates President Trump and everything he stands for, had to give him credit for the achievement. "The total economic output of Latinos in the United States was $2.3 trillion in 2017, up from $2.1 trillion, according to a new report," MSNBC reported last month. "The Hispanic women unemployment rate was 3.8% in September and the Black adult women jobless rate was 4.6%," CNBC reported in October.

For Democrats, these gains are poison, as they seek to encourage bloc-voting on the basis of racial grievance, not self-interest, on the part of blacks and Hispanics.

Yesterday, DNC chairman Tom Perez appeared on Univision for an interview with anchor Patricia Janiot, filling in for Jorge Ramos on the Sunday talk show Al Punto. At the very end of the interview, she threw in a question based on the economic realities mentioned above. Transcript via Grabien:

JANIOT: "Mr. Perez, President Trump has achieved something important, especially for Latinos, which is to reduce the unemployment rate to historic lows. How, then, can the Democrats compete with a president that has been beneficial to Latinos on economic matters?" PEREZ: "The economic situation in the United States is excellent for the wealthy like Trump, but the economic situation is still bad for our community and that's why we have to elect Democrats." JANIOT: "Many thanks, Mr. Perez, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee." PEREZ: "Goodbye." Watch for yourself:

Perez is asking people, many of whom are prospering as never before, to believe that their situation is wretched. While Hispanics are a very diverse group, there are many entrepreneurs, predominantly small businesses that thrive serving consumer markets in the service sector, which themselves are booming as household incomes increase and people spend. They are not affected by China trade negotiations the way big business is. The resulting demand for labor is pushing up wages, particularly on the low end of the scale.

One tell of the panic Perez must have been feeling is pointed out by Jorge Bonilla of NewsBusters. The head of the Democrats offered an unintended concession about the Obama economy:

To suggest that the economy is somehow "still bad" for Hispanics, as Perez did here, is to affirm that it was bad for Hispanics before Trump took over. You can't have one without the other, and that statement nullifies Perez' proposed solution which is, of course, to vote for Democrats.

Univision has been solidly anti-Trump, and Jorge Ramos, the normal host of Al Punto, is among the most biased. It is interesting that his substitute host would bring up the facts so bluntly. I suspect that the network brass know that their viewership is prospering — which is good for Univision's advertisers. There may be limits to how seriously it can continue to diss Trump, thereby endangering its credibility and potentially harming its advertisers.

Photo credit: Grabien screen grab.