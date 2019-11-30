Colin Kaepernick, always ungrateful

Fresh from making a pile from the Nike ads, despite having no value to the NFL as a football quarterback, Colin Kaepernick would like you to know he's ungrateful.

He's made a spectacle of himself at something called "Unthanksgiving."

According to the Daily Wire's Ryan Saavedra:

Failed NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick trashed the United States on “Unthanksgiving Day,” accusing the United States of having “stolen” billions of acres of land from “Indigenous people.” In a tweet that featured a video, Kaepernick wrote, “Spent the morning at the Indigenous People’s Sunrise Ceremony on the 50 year anniversary of the Occupation of Alcatraz. The US government has stolen over 1.5 billion acres of land from Indigenous people. Thank you to my Indigenous family, I’m with you today and always.”

Seems he can't be happy about anything unless there's a victim there. Leftists may call that concern about social justice but there's nothing real about anything he's complaining about.

He just feels better when he's ungrateful.

Which might be why he's such a lousy quarterback. Being the loser no matter what can get in the way of winning.

Saavedra thinks it's linked to his private ails about failing to draw interest from the NFL:

Earlier this month, Kaepernick tried to re-enter the NFL by holding a workout in front of all 32 NFL teams to show that he could still play football. However, a week after his tryout, not a single team reached out to express interest in signing him. After essentially being rejected by the NFL, Kaepernick released a statement attacking the league, saying in a video, “I’ve been ready for three years. I’ve been denied for three years. I continue to be ready… We have nothing to hide… We’re waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them to stop running. To stop running from the truth. To stop running from the people.”

Had enough? Maybe if he'd be grateful for something his luck would change. But apparently, he's congenitally ungrateful. He could be patting himself on the back for his family, his earlier football career, his Nike contracts which apparently come with corporate power riders, the fact that people still pay attention to him despite his stupidity.

Nope, not grateful at all. Now he's blaming America and its most treasured holiday, expressing his ingratitude explicitly on its day of thankfulness. One can only hope that the public establishes his inherent loserliness from this pathetic ingratitude.

Image credit: Twitter screen shot