CNN’s Brian Stelter: ‘Hurts us all’ when Fox News personalities comment on impeachment inquiry hearings

For propaganda to work most effectively, contrary voices must be silenced. Tyrants know this very well and have the means to silence those who challenge them. In an outwardly democratic society, propagandists face a tougher challenge. Their task is to encourage disdain strong enough that alternative voices will be ignored by a critical mass of the population.

That’s what is going on in the lament expressed by CNN’s media critic Brian Stelter when he openly disparaged his more successful competitors at Fox News, decrying a purported “echo chamber” at the number one cable news channel.

Here is the transcript and video of the Propagandist’s Lament, via Grabien (notice him whining about Hannity’s ratings, too!):