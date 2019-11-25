But can Colin play?

Everybody is asking the same question: What NFL team will sign Colin Kaepernick?

Frankly, the right question is whether or not Colin Kaepernick can still play at an NFL level?

As Ashe Show wrote, Colin Kaepernick started fast but his career declined rapidly:

Kaepernick has been unemployed for three years. He led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2012 and did quite well as quarterback in 2013, but then his career started to wane. In 2016 he started kneeling during the national anthem as a protest of police brutality. His move angered fans but delighted political pundits who loved his anti-America message. Kaepernick was on his way out of the NFL due to his mediocrity, but the protest made him one of the most famous NFL players in the country. Despite not having a playing job, he was hired as a Nike spokesman.

In other words, he got benched because he couldn't play. After that, he became a political philosopher and the darling of the left.

A lot of people still want Colin to play in the NFL. Unfortunately for him, the list does not include coaches or general managers.

Last, but not least, Colin can't play any more. It has nothing to do with his political ideas. It's all about lousy production on the field.

