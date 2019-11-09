Burning church, cop on fire: A whiff of what the left wants for us from Chile

If you want a gander at what the far left really wants for all of us, take a look at the unleashed barbarism going on in Chile:

SANTIAGO, Chile — Hooded protesters looted a Roman Catholic church Friday near the main gathering site for three weeks of mass protests against Chile’s government over inequality. An Associated Press photographer witnessed people dragging church pews, statues of Jesus and other religious iconography from La Asuncion church onto the street and setting them on fire in a flaming barricade before they clashed with police. Ashes spread to Santiago’s Plaza Italia square where thousands were chanting and holding banners, while others turned on the lights on their cellphones and waved Chilean national flags. The Chilean capital’s mayor estimated about 75,000 people had crowded the square. Smoke also billowed from the nearby headquarters of Pedro de Valdivia University, which was also looted, though it wasn’t clear if protesters started the fire. Authorities said they were still investigating the cause.

[Reuters photographer Jose Silva] was standing close to the Baquedano metro station that has remained shuttered amid arson attacks, and watched as police tried to drive protesters away from a broad avenue leading out of the square. As the police used tear gas canisters and water cannon against the protesters, he saw a series of Molotov cocktails thrown in the direction of the police. Two police officers were engulfed in flames. They were helped by colleagues who used fire extinguishers and their hands to put out the fires. The two women, María José Hernández Torres, 25, and Abigail Catalina Aburto Cardenas, 20, both members of the Santiago police special forces, are in serious condition in hospital, police said. Silva saw a flare out of the corner of his eye and swung his camera to capture an image just as the flames surged above the heads of the police officers. “I realized a police officer had been set on fire by a Molotov and her team were trying to extinguish the fire,” he said. Three Reuters photographers captured images showing one of the officers, her helmet pulled off, grimacing in pain as her colleagues sprayed her with a fire extinguisher to try to put out the flames licking around her face. Ivan Alvarado, a Reuters photographer based in Chile who documented the scene from a nearby rooftop, said the flames spread quickly. Here's what it looks like: https://t.co/IvktDOk0Vz pic.twitter.com/rWBxHq1g8N — José Antonio Kast ðŸ‡¨ðŸ‡± (@joseantoniokast) November 8, 2019

Had enough of these filthy animals? Recent reports say the protests are getting smaller and smaller - yet now this leftist vileness is getting even more horrible.

Who they are -- as the lefties say.

This is clearly the unleashing of a small group of barbaric hordes. They aren't about building anything, their agenda is to tear everything down.

What do they want to tear down? The miserable-to-them hard fact that Chile is the most prosperous nation in Latin America. And it's not just prosperous, it was made that way prosperous by free markets, the incredible authentic and peaceful revolution begun by the famed Chicago Boys school of economics who had the guts (yes, guts, just read any of their memoirs) to enact free markets that have resulted in Chile's very un-Latin American prosperity.

The maggots pulling this stuff want Chile to become Venezuela. And they are doing their darndest to Venezuelan-ize Chile into just another Latin hellhole, the better to impoverish and disempower the people and set the stage for a far-left clown dictator. Their acts are the first clue: They even want to make first-world Chile look like Venezuela. Stealing, looting, assaults on rule of law and attacks churches and heritage, were some of the very first steps taken on Venezuela's road to hell.

Think of that next time Bernie Sanders or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez state just how great socialism in the U.S. is going to be.