Bloomberg News announces it will not investigate Mike Bloomberg or any other Democrats, only Trump

The editor in chief of Bloomberg News announced in a memo to his staff that they will not being doing investigations of their founder and of his rivals for the Democrats' nomination. But President Trump remains a target. Michael Calderone of Politico:

Bloomberg News will report on Michael Bloomberg's 2020 presidential campaign, though will not investigate the candidate or his Democratic rivals, the company's top editor told staff on Sunday. "We will write about virtually all aspects of this presidential contest in much the same way as we have done so far," editor-in-chief John Micklethwait told staff in a Sunday memo. "We will describe who is winning and who is losing. We will look at policies and their consequences. We will carry polls, we will interview candidates and we will track their campaigns, including Mike's."

Not only will the news organization — including a wire service, a magazine, and television channels — place its thumb on the scale by laying off the Dems, but it will help staff the Bloomberg campaign:

Micklethwait also said that some of the news organization's opinion and editorial writers would take a leave to join the campaign.

The exit of staff to the campaign is large enough that:

"We will suspend the [Editorial] Board, so there will be no unsigned editorials," Micklethwait wrote. "Our columnists, who produce the majority of Bloomberg Opinion's content, will continue to speak for themselves, and we will continue to take some op-ed articles from outsiders (although not op-eds on the election)."

The news agency is allowing that if Mike Bloomberg gets the nomination, it will reassess its policies:

"For the moment, our P&I team will continue to investigate the Trump administration, as the government of the day," Micklethwait continues. "If Mike is chosen as the Democratic presidential candidate (and Donald Trump emerges as the Republican one), we will reassess how we do that."

I imagine that Bloomberg News has spent a lot of money on election law attorneys and believes that this policy does not count as an in-kind campaign contribution. Failing to act as an investigative reporting agency is hard to construe as a positive contribution, but even so, it smells bad.

We can expect President Trump to hammer this decision over and over again as part of his attack on fake news.

This decision can't help the professional reputation of Bloomberg News, and it creates all sorts of ethical and professional dilemmas for the newsmen and newswomen who work there.

The biggest cost of his campaign may not be advertising and organizing expenses, but the damage to the reputation and credibility of the news business that Michael Bloomberg built.