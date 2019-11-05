Beto, the biggest one-hit wonder since Question Mark & The Mysterians

Back in the fall of 1966, five young Mexican-American guys from Michigan released one of the top 45s of the year.

The song had everything: a killer organ, a lead vocalist called "?," and lyrics that made your Cuban mom look at you with "¿qué dice?," or "what's he saying?"

I'm talking about "96 Tears," or one of the greatest "one-hit wonders" of rock.

Well, let's add Beto to that list of "one-hit wonders."

Why did Beto fail so miserably?

First, Beto really fell for the idea that the 2018 election was about him rather than a massive effort to defeat Senator Ted Cruz.

Second, and as they say in show business, Beto really believed his own press clippings. He bought the whole idea, especially the nonsense about the late Senator Robert F. Kennedy look.

Third, he chose to run to the left of everybody on the stage. It was a strategic mistake because the party is looking for someone closer to the middle.

Finally, Beto did not stand for anything specific except confiscating AR-15s. His agenda was a medley of ideas generated by others, and his goals were lofty nonsense. Beto's exploitation of the El Paso shooting was obscene.

O'Rourke got away with it in 2018 because he "skateboarded" from rally to rally.

He was never forced to explain to Hispanic audiences his position on abortion after 20 weeks.

Beto also never got a question about how President Trump's tax plan benefited his wealthy father-in-law. Beto called it a gift to the rich but was never asked if that included his wife's family.

So bye-bye, Beto. The good news is that "96 Tears" survives as a great Hispanic rock story — but Beto won't.

