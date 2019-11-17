Benghazi liar Schiff lets Yovanovitch profane the dead

Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was rightly slammed by Patricia Smith, mother of Sean Smith, a U.S. Foreign Service employee working in Benghazi, Libya, for daring to compare the dangers of a Trump tweet to the terrorist attack that killed her son Sean, Ambassador Chris Stevens, former Navy SEAL Tyrone Woods, and information officer Glen Doherty. As Fox News reported:

During a public House impeachment hearing on Friday, Yovanovitch named the four killed in an apparent attempt to show solidarity with other American diplomats who risk their lives in State Department assignments around the globe. "We are the 52 Americans who 40 years ago this month began 444 days of deprivation, torture and captivity in Tehran, we are the dozens of Americans stationed at out embassy in Cuba and consulates in China who mysteriously and dangerously ... were injured attacked [sic]," Yovanovitch said. "We are Chris Stevens, Sean Patrick Smith, Ty Woods, and Glen Doherty," she continued.

No, you are not. You are a political hack appointed by President Barack Hussein Obama, who, along with secretary of state Hillary Clinton, put those people in harm's way in a hostile environment crawling with terrorist base camps, left them there without adequate security, denied their requests for added security, and then sat and watched them die without attempting a rescue. In Obama's case, he snoozed through the night, resting up for a Las Vegas fundraiser the next day.

All you did, Ms. Yovanovitch, was use your service to bad-mouth President Trump to anyone who would listen while protecting the Biden crime family as Hunter Biden got millions for nothing to curry favor with father and vice president Joe Biden. A tweet from President Trump does not compare to the RPGs and mortars that slammed into our compound in Benghazi that deadly night.

Ms. Smith rightly took offense at Yovanovitch's testimony before Rep. Adam Schiff's impeachment show trial, defending her son's honor Friday night on The Ingraham Angle:

"He's dead. He's dead, and they don't care," a visibly emotional Smith said of her son's death. "And now she's worried — I can't talk very well right now. I'm quite upset about this. I don't know why people keep bringing Benghazi into this. She had nothing to do with Benghazi."

Yovanovitch was asked if she felt threatened by Trump's tweet, which she wouldn't have known about if Rep. Schiff had not read it to her during the hearing. What was Trump going to do to her? Beat her up? Cancel her subscription to the Washington Post? Threatened like at Benghazi? She's probably on her way to an analyst job at CNN next to liar and leaker Andrew McCabe.

Schiff did not object to Yovanovitch's obscene Benghazi comparison. Schiff, as we know, is no stranger to partisan efforts to distract and is a veteran of using lies, false charges, and obfuscation to distract the American people from the crimes and corruption of Team Obama and Team Clinton. He shamelessly defended the incompetence and criminal negligence of Obama and Clinton in Benghazi.

Schiff was the individual who called the heroes who fought off terrorists from the roof of the CIA annex in Benghazi liars for their account of the Obama/Clinton administration's denying security improvements, ignoring warnings of the attack, and issuing a stand-down order for any rescue — an order they ignored. As Investor's Business Daily recounted in 2014:

The California Democrat who suggested that his party boycott the Benghazi Select Committee as a waste of time now accuses those who fought on the CIA annex roof of lying "to promote a new book." The last we heard from Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., a member of the House Intelligence Committee, was in May. That's when he told Chris Wallace on "Fox News Sunday" he thought the planned select committee to investigate the 2012 Benghazi attack was a "colossal waste of time." Calling the yet-to-be-approved committee a "tremendous red herring," Schiff said: "I don't think it makes sense, really, for Democrats to participate." ... Schiff apparently is still not happy about the hearing, which pointed out the State Department's pre-Benghazi neglect of security, ignoring the security recommendations after the 1998 bombings of our embassies in Kenya and Tanzania[.] ... The hearing came right after Kris Paronto, Mark Geist and John Tiegen, three CIA contractors who on that night fought terrorists from the roof of the CIA's Benghazi annex building, confirmed that there was indeed a stand-down order given that caused a critical half-hour delay[.] ... Schiff, who was not in Benghazi that night, says Paronto, Geist and Tiegen are making up a tale to sell their book, as if their story is less plausible than the proven lie that the Benghazi attack was caused by an inflammatory YouTube video, a myth promoted both by then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and President Obama. After seeing clips of Schiff saying the contractors were trying to sell their book and Smith claiming a stand-down order "was never given," Geist said he "would like to invite Mr. Schiff to a debate ... we can talk about it." He wondered if Schiff wished to "say that to my face."

Schiff thought the Benghazi heroes were making it up, and now he thinks Team Trump are making up the fact that investigations into Team Trump and the Russians, the creation of a special counsel, and now Ukrainegate, were prompted by a fake dossier put together by the Russians and paid for by Hilary Clinton's campaign and the DNC.

Schiff thinks the intimidated Amb. Yovanovitch is the one who needs to be consoled. Like President Obama welcoming traitor Bowe Bergdahl's parents to the Rose Garden, Schiff welcomed Yovanovitch's self-serving statement against the Benghazi dead.

Patricia Smith understood and understands Adam Schiff, Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton perfectly. As Patricia Smith said in her riveting GOP convention speech:

"I know a few things could've been done to prevent it. But nobody's admitting to anything. Right now, my understanding is Hillary didn't do a damn thing. And I wonder what she did as Secretary of State, because she disavows everything. She disavows the fact that she even got any call for security[.] ... If this is her Department, she certainly doesn't know how to run the Department. And she lied the whole time. She lied to me and called me a liar on TV," Smith continues. "She told me it was the fault of the video[.] ... And later when I mentioned that, she said she never said anything like that to me. How can a woman be this way! "She said 'One of us is a liar, and it wasn't me,'" Smith recalls Hillary saying on air later. "I am not a liar! I know what Hillary told me! In fact ... I've spoken to quite a few different people — Hillary and Obama, Panetta, Susan Rice, and several others ... every one of them told me it was the fault of the video, including Obama — and he denies it! "Please, tell the world. Tell the world what she's really like."

And tell the world what Adam Schiff is really like. Rep. Adam Schiff, have you no shame?

Daniel John Sobieski is a former editorial writer for Investor's Business Daily and free lance writer whose pieces have appeared in Human Events, Reason Magazine, and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.

Image: FOX 10 Phoenix via YouTube.