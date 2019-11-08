Ayers's son, Chesa Boudin, claims he's leading the vote tally for San Francisco's DA

If you want to know how bad San Francisco's gotten — and how much worse still it could get — get a load of this tweet, from Chesa Boudin, adopted son of Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn:

Our lead is bigger than it has ever been, and we expect it to grow over the coming days.



Our focus right now is on ensuring every vote is counted.



We are so humbled by the number of people continuing to believe in fundamental change.



Our movement is strong. — Chesa Boudin 博徹思 (@chesaboudin) November 8, 2019

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Boudin, who's running for district attorney in San Francisco, is just 800 votes behind in that race, and there are still 34,000 mail-in ballots to count. He's apparently benefited from the "first choice" ranking of votes, which amounts to rigging in San Francisco. If that and other California practices hold, Chesa's call to "count all the ballots" is a not so disguised call for "finding" ballot boxes that somehow got "misplaced" and ballot-harvesting until enough votes can be totaled in favor of his win. Maybe he has the connections for it. He sure as heck has a lot of money — at least $263,000, which is a lot to buy a D.A. seat.

But enough about those California shenanigans. What's shocking is that this far-left radical is on the ballot at all.

This is the adopted son of Bill Ayers, famed radical who "made" Barack Obama, a former domestic terrorist who founded and led the violent Weathermen terrorist organization responsible for multiple murders and who declared, after a lefty jury acquitted him, that he was "guilty as sin, free as a bird." After that, he went on to a life of left-ifying the country's public schools and collecting honors. Boudin's step-mom, Bernardine Dorhn, meanwhile, praised the Manson family murders for their sadism: "First they killed those pigs, then they ate dinner in the same room with them, then they even shoved a fork into the pig Tate's stomach! Wild!" she famously said.

As for his real relatives, well, gramps was Fidel Castro's lawyer. His mom, Kathy Boudin, went to the can as a Weatherman, too, caught for murdering a black police officer during a Brink's robbery and yelling she did it because racism. As for his real pop, well, he's still in prison for the killings and might not get out. Chesa himself touted his experience visiting his parents in prison as a dreadful personal injustice he suffered, falsely making himself a victim of the system instead of being a victim of his own parents who had this problem of killing others. Here's the ad he ran:

For decades I’ve been visiting my own parents in prison and fighting for criminal justice reform.



That’s why I’m running for district attorney, to make sure the system works for all of us, not just the rich & powerful.



Please watch our new video and join our movement. pic.twitter.com/gjLgW3vfn8 — Chesa Boudin 博徹思 (@chesaboudin) October 16, 2019

In short, he's left-wing royalty, and it gets worse. He got his start as someone groomed for more by the Cubans at a young age, based on his family "heritage," and then who made his bones as one of Hugo Chávez's most prominent defenders, writing books about the glories of the Bolivarian revolution. It wasn't just that, though — it was going to Caracas spending time with Chávez himself, working as his "adviser" and "translator" in countering the Americans. One wonders if he ever registered as a foreign agent for that one.

Those glories he touted as he propagandized for Chávez included the odor of his own family's heritage, violence, and in Venezuela that meant his own guerrilla training by Chavista thugs known as colectivos, the motorcycle thugs he calls "non-violent" even in his recent writings, and which his adopted dad still praises in his blog posts. Naturally, he's a follower of Colombia's allied FARC Marxist narco-terrorists on his Twitter feed, the new, supposedly peace-loving FARC, which it isn't. Venezuelans tell me he's been photographed with an assault rifle during his guerrilla training in Venezuela and has conveniently scrubbed those photos from the internet now. He follows a guy on Twitter called "CornPop's Switchblade" who openly advocates for killing bankers.

In short, he's the privileged princeling son of the most radical of the radical chic of the 1960s, now running as the candidate of the working man on a Democratic Socialists of America–Justice Democrats "squad model," promising to empty the prisons — err, "end mass incarceration" — and open the borders.

Just what San Francisco needs, given the needles, junkies, and huge-scale retail theft (no one gets busted if his theft is under $1,000) now seen in what's rapidly becoming its own socialist hellhole.

Based on all the upstart Justice Democrats and DSA clubs across the country that he follows on Twitter, particularly the Justice Democrat congressional candidates primarying other Democrats, it looks like he's got those ambitions for higher office, too. The San Francisco D.A.'s job, after all (along with some useful sleeping around) is what propelled Kamala Harris to her Senate seat and presidential candidacy. One of the earliest names Boudin followed on Twitter was Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, someone he was paying attention to early. Seems that her election made him think that if people like her could win congressional seats in low-turnout blue cities, why not him, too?

With all of San Francisco's crime and urban decay, it's shocking that the locals could give him as many votes as they did. Boudin with all his far left connections did have a lot of money for glossy ads, and probably social media post scrubbing. He follows billionaire Marc Benioff on Twitter, who's been responsible for considerable havoc concerning crime in the city, and is quite an unusual guy for Boudin to follow as if he liked the man. One wonders if that's his moneybags.

If San Franciscans really elect someone as insanely leftist as this guy, one can only conclude that they will get what they deserve. Instead of safe streets, they're going to learn how bad it's going to get as criminals and illegals go free and the cops go on strike. The San Francisco police union made a rare unendorsement, targeting this guy, given his unapologetic terrorist heritage and the San Francisco police officers who are still waiting for justice because of it.

But it also raises the specter of Cuban-groomed security risks now aligning to take higher office and positions in government through California's various vote-rigging schemes, following the Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Ilhan Omar model. They're all lining up for some of that goodie now, the coast is clear, the gate is open, and socialism — even the craziest Chavista kind - is a vote getter, not a pariah-maker. If even this guy gets in, the implications are ominous.

