As the press bloviates, Trump pulls out the laser pointer

President Trump has a stellar sense of humor. So, as the press put itself deep into the weeds, piously blovating about impeachment and a presidency on the ropes, he responded with perfect comic timing:

The pious and self-important press, as you may imagine, reacted in exactly the way Trump calculated they would, dancing to his tune like marionettes.

Look at this one from the outraged and befuddled Washington Post:

Trump tweets doctored photo of his head on Sylvester Stallone’s body, unclear why https://t.co/WQwG5tSXtZ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 27, 2019

Unclear why?

It's clear to anyone outside their pinched little swamp why Trump would tweet one like that.

He's not on the ropes. He's still out there, he's still fighting, which is why we elected him, he's actually winning. After all:

The U.S. economy continues to grow at a stellar pace.

The military guys in the trenches know the president has their back.

The rabid left's raging inability to accept the results of the 2016 election has led them down a very dark hole.

The president's fierce fight against the basement plotting of the CIA and Rep. Adam Schiff, in yet their second or third Wile-E-Coyote effort to Get Trump is a winner with voters, while his enemies' case against him is falling apart.

The polls show that the public has turned against impeachment, and the disapproval extends deep into the Democrat base of Latino and Black voters, who have had enough of this garbage.

Polls also show that the president's approval is rising, sometimes above 50%, which is not what they thought it was going to do.

The president has just returned from a stellar rally in Sunrise, Florida, where serious swing voting activity is going on, in Trump's favor, with at least 20% of his cheering crowd composed of Democrats.

Why wouldn't he feel like a champ?

The Last Refuge points out that they attempted to create some kind of outrage over the term "doctored" to describe the obvious meme. As if it were the same sort of thing Dan Rather pulled when he came up with phony documents on former President George Bush's purported military records and ended his career. Doctored, see, almost an allusion to 'fake news,' something they fancy they wouldn't dream of doing.

Rest assured, the WaPo and the rest of the Beltway swamp are not confused, they're bitter. And with this tweet, he's now rubbing their noses in it, getting them to get busy and make one of their stupid excuses for analysis and befuddlement. It's just like him to pull out the laser pointer at a time like this and watch them go running. He knew they wouldn't get it.

The rest of us are laughing our heads off.