Another scientist challenges Darwin's theory

Foresight: How the Chemistry of Life Reveals Planning and Purpose, by Marcos Eberlin 170 pp; softcover, $11.96; ISBN 13-978-1-936599-65-3 (Discovery Institute Press: Seattle); 2019

Dr. Marcos Eberlin, a physical chemist who specializes in spectrometry and supervises a large lab in Brazil that has produced hundreds of doctoral-level scientists, is former president of the International Mass Spectrometry Foundation and author of more than 1,000 research papers. He has written a book that makes a strong case for another nail in the coffin of Darwin's theory of evolution of species.

In the late 1960s, when I went to medical school, the histologists (cellular-level anatomists) had received a great new instrument, the electron microscope, that provided an order of magnitude's improvement on studying and recording the microanatomy of living cells. I still have on my shelf my electron microscopy book, published in 1966, a big picture and text book, Ultrastructural Aspects of Disease: The First Atlas of Fine Structure on Pathology, edited by King (1966) — 22 authors, 100 contributors, an amazing exposition on the ultrastructure of normal and pathological specialized cells of the human body, bone, liver, kidney, brain, muscle, heart, lung. You get the picture. The detail showed that cells of the body are not only diverse, but internally exceptionally complex — much more complex than anything man-made. It's complex anatomy supporting complex functionality.

Dr. Eberlin is involved in spectrometry. He studies the molecules that make up those really small things — one more level down into the make-up of cells, to the biochemical level of anatomy and the level at which atoms and molecules combine to make more complex molecules that have biochemical roles in the physiology of the cell. Is that a mouthful?

Eberlin studies complex chemical chain reactions facilitated by enzymes of amazing size and complexity, and the whole thing managed by the nucleus of the cell that has genetic material essential to manage all the cell's anatomy and physiological/chemical functionality to keep the cell alive and reproducing. Of course, if that cell were a part of a multicellular organism, the genetic material also determined the role of that cell in the larger organism.

As an example, membranes keep the cell intact but also allow nutrients and waste to go in and out, while protecting against toxins. Think of manufacturing and retail "just in time" inventory — a living cell is a "just in time" complex functional unit of life, directed by genetic material, DNA, that Bill Gates said "is like a computer program but far, far more advanced than any software ever created."

Darwin knew little about cellular anatomical and physiological complexity. Certainly, he knew less about the multicelled and the higher forms of living things that display not only complex cellular functionality, but also incredible cellular diversity.

Dr. Eberlin writes in 172 pages of energetic prose about the artful solutions to major engineering, chemistry, and biology in living cells of living things that are evidence of a factor of foresight and intelligence.

Dr. Eberlin runs through a wonderful series of discussions that make his case for design and not chance (Darwin's theory is built on chance and random events):

The complex functionality of membranes. The ideal components and proportions of the atmosphere. The genius make-up of genetic material, DNA and RNA. Gene controls — operons. The magic of enzymes — they are made to work. Chaparones and chaparonins that modify and maximize protein synthesis and benefits. The special activities and makeup of bugs, bacteria, and carnivorous plants. Birds and their sense of direction. The extraordinary nature of bird eggs and bird gestation. The special provisions that are essential for human reproduction. Special provision for sight.

Chemicals don't have a brain, can't organize complex functionality; they just get pushed around by electric magnetic physical forces. It is silly to propose that random chemical changes that occasionally find a survival benefit can create complex functionality of the magnitude described in any cell, much less the many living single to multi-celled and of course the higher forms of life.

The evolutionary theory of incrementalism that results in changes that are advantageous assumes too much. The chicken-egg question is an example of the circular causality question: if an advanced function is required, how does the organism get there? Do molecules know what they're doing? Do they know how to improve themselves?

It is magical thinking to propose that random genetic mutations or changes (Darwin knew nothing of genetics) occurring over eons are going to produce essential large complex molecules (Darwin knew nothing of molecules) that arrive at the right place and right time to interact with other large, complex just-right functional molecules when all the molecules have to have all their hundreds of amino acids in the right order and the proper right-left orientation (all amino acids are right or left) to produce functional advantages to survival for the organism.

There is no excuse for ignoring what is apparent, as the author points out: "This book has pointed out many clever mechanisms of life. But they are not merely clever. They are not just advantages. . . they are 'primordial musts,' features needed from the start for the organisms possessing them to survive and thrive. Think about it next time you hear some Darwinist waxing eloquent on how random variations can produce a complex functionality that cannot be duplicated by men."

My horses and dogs prove Darwin's theory a real stab in the dark—we are all, no doubt composed of mostly carbon compounds and water, but we are incredibly complex and yet functional, so it sure isn't something that happens by random chance and luck. No, tornadoes in a junk yard are not going to make a living thing. Such creations must have a really detailed, perfect plan, and then execute it. Even our smartest humans can't even know where to start. My dogs are perfect, so are my horses and also the deer in my pasture, the hummingbirds, the painted buntings -- the evidence of some really remarkable planning is everywhere. Who and how -- don't ask me -- I just know a well planned and executed project when it see it.

John Dale Dunn, M.D., J.D. is an emergency and corrections physician and inactive attorney in Brownwood, Texas.