African slavery reexamined by a Senegalese academic

The West is responsible for black slavery! It is not only the Muslim suburbs that affirm this, the media are widely reporting this politically correct contention. Madame Taubira, the black justice minister of France, even added her personal touch when she said: "It is not necessary to mention the Arab-Muslim slave trade too much so that young Arabs do not have to carry all the weight of the crimes perpetuated by the Arabs."

But now the work of Mr Tidiane N'Diaye, a black Muslim anthropologist and specialist in African civilizations, has seriously challenged this dogma. A few years ago, he published "The Veiled Genocide", a reflection on the deliberately hidden aspect of Arab-Muslim slavery, from Mohamed to the present day, that absolutely should be read.

(It may not yet be translated into English. The French publisher presents the book as a study that sheds light on a tragedy that has gone almost unnoticed: the trafficking of Blacks from Africa by the Arab-Muslim world. This trafficking has involved seventeen million victims killed, castrated or enslaved for more than thirteen centuries without interruption. The prisoners were forced to cross the desert on foot to reach the Maghreb, Egypt or the Arabian Peninsula via Zanzibar, by boat... Yet this slave trade was minimized, unlike the Western trade to America. Why? Because only conversion to Islam made it possible to escape slavery, but did not spare Blacks. However, nowadays most of Africa has become Muslim, hence a form of religious fraternity between the "white" and "black" sides of the continent, and a common desire to "veil" this genocide. A polemical and courageous book.)

While the slave trade perpetrated by Westerners over two and a half centuries may have been an attack on human dignity that was widely denounced and commemorated, it is useful to demonstrate historically the Islamic origin of the slave trade in question. And let us not lose sight of the fact that the enslavement of blacks dates back 10 centuries to the arrival of the conquerors of Allah in Africa.

Thus, in 652, the warlord Abdullah ben Said imposed on the Sudanese an agreement for the permanent delivery of slaves, which has grown over the centuries.

As a result, Mr. N'Diaye believes in his highly documented study that the entire slave trade conducted by Arabs in Africa (some 20 million victims), with the active complicity of local rulers, has constituted a human hemorrhage infinitely more devastating than the slave trade of Westerners alone over a more limited time.

Black slaves in Cairo, 1852 (Metropolitan Museum of Art)

Among other things, he highlights the fact that Arab-Muslims systematically emasculated their slaves to leave no possible memory of this lucrative genocide that lasted for more than a millennium. While the descendants of blacks deported by Westerners through triangular trade for two and a half centuries in America are now 70 million.

This book is an essential contribution in the fight against the usual denial of slavery linked to jihad, and this exhaustive study by a Muslim researcher provides the additional information needed to challenge the condemnation that still focuses solely on the Western slave trade, a frequent argument of anti-white racism cultivated by certain circles.

It is nevertheless interesting to remember in this regard that it was the Westerners who put an end to slavery in Africa in the 19th century, through their presence and their reference to humanism from the Judeo-Christian Scriptures.

PUBLISHED BY ABBÉ ALAIN ARBEZ ON OCTOBER 20, 2019

© Abbé Alain René Arbez, Catholic priest, Jewish-Catholic commission of the Swiss Bishops' Conference and the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities, for Dreuz.info.