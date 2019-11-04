A Democratic representative mocks women who miscarry

Democratic support of abortion is amazingly extreme. They support:

Sex-selection abortions, where a girl is killed because her mother wants a boy.

Abortion for any reason. (Rape, incest, threat to the health of the mother are the reason for less than 2% of abortions .)

Abortion right up to and, in some cases, after birth.

Targeting black women and ensuring that they abort at three times the rate of white women.

Aborting babies who might not be perfect.

They oppose requiring children to get their parents' or a judge's permission to have an abortion — which makes life a lot better for child-molesters.

Clearly, Democrats love abortion and will fight any commonsense restriction on it.

That was driven home when a Democrat state representative, Wendy Ullman, said:

"[House Bill 1890, which would require burial or cremation for the unborn] refers specifically to the product of conception after fertilization[what science calls human beings], which covers an awful lot of territory," Ullman said, according to the Times. "I think we all understand the concept of the loss of a fetus, but we're also talking about a woman who comes into a facility and is having cramps and — not to be, not to be, concrete — an early miscarriage is just some mess on a napkin."

What sort of woman would refer to the baby whom another woman wanted but who died as "some mess on a napkin"?

Ullman has issued a bogus apology that shows she's clearly more concerned about having been caught and having her abortion extremism exposed than she is about the hurt she caused women who have had early miscarriages.

"This issue is intensely important to me ... and that's why I struggled for words. My words were poorly chosen, and I apologize. I remain steadfast that every single step of a medical process, including the handling of remains, should be decided by a patient and her doctor."

She's so desperate to pretend that, in direct contradiction to science, the unborn aren't human that she naturally turned to disparaging the corpses of wanted babies in order to keep women from realizing that every abortion kills a human being.

We all recoil in horror when we hear of some baby being chucked into a garbage can, but that's precisely how all the babies who are killed before they are born end up. Decent people who support abortion in hard cases share that outrage, but the fanatics like Ullman view the unborn the way that the Nazis viewed Jews: as not really being human.

But science is clear that from the moment of conception, the unborn are just as human as you or I.

"[The zygote], formed by the union of an oocyte and a sperm, is the beginning of a new human being." —The Human Reproductive System "Although life is a continuous process, fertilization… is a critical landmark because, under ordinary circumstances, a new genetically distinct human organism is formed when the chromosomes of the male and female pronuclei blend in the oocyte." —Human Embryology & Teratology "[All] organisms, however large and complex they might be as full grown, begin life as a single cell. This is true for the human being, for instance, who begins life as a fertilized ovum." —Before We Are Born

Before voting for any "pro-choice" Democrat politician, remember that 74% of Americans want more restrictions on abortions, or abortion made illegal. What sort of person supports abortion not just in hard cases like rape (0.14% of abortions) or when the mother's life is at risk (0.3% of abortions), but just because the mother wants a boy and not a girl?

What sort of person's go-to comment to pretend the unborn aren't human is to mock the desperately wanted babies who have died in a miscarriage?

