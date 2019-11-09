They don't know what socialism is...

How do you explain that so many Americans want socialism? I can't. It makes no sense if you understood the truth about socialism, as Victor Davis Hanson wrote:

Multiple forms of socialism, from hard Stalinism to European redistribution, continue to fail. Russia and China are still struggling with the legacy of genocidal communism. Eastern Europe still suffers after decades of Soviet-imposed socialist chaos. Cuba, Nicaragua, North Korea and Venezuela are unfree, poor and failed states. Baathism -- a synonym for pan-Arabic socialism -- ruined the postwar Middle East. The soft-socialist European Union countries are stagnant and mostly dependent on the U.S. military for their protection. In contrast, current American deregulation, tax cuts and incentives, and record energy production have given the United States the strongest economy in the world.

How can so much failure be viewed as a success? Or would anyone want that for the U.S.?

Let's begin with ignorance, an educational system that associates socialism with taking care of the poor and capitalism with just making money.

Then there is just plain anti-Americanism. In other words, they hate the U.S. because it is powerful and successful.

As someone who has personal experience with socialism, let me tell you that it does not work at any level, from creating jobs to running a health care program. It is a disaster, and there is not much more that we can say.

Want more proof? Look around and see what works and does not.

