60 Minutes gives us a migrant sob story except that all signs suggest the migrant is pretty rich

CBS's 60 Minutes could have had an interesting story about how middle class people in El Salvador are entering the U.S. illegally now, yet are generally tenderfoots when they enter the illegal alien scene as well as ill-equipped to take on the elements as previous Central American rural poor have successfully done.

But why do a truthful story like that when a cookie-cutter activist narrative is out there to parrot the leftist line that President Trump is evil for trying to keep a border on the U.S. and everyone in El Salvador is poor and oppressed and dodging bullets?

The news show began with a sad story of Tania Avalos, who, along with her purported husband and daughter, attempted to cross the rain-swollen Rio Grande river illegally, resulting in two deaths. 60 Minutes matched the event to a widely reported news photo of the two dead bodies in the river. The man who died was Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez, and toddler was named Valeria. The news show never got around to asking why the last names of the parents did not match, and tellingly, never gave the last name of the father. Sad story indeed, and yes, as Avalos says, it was the result of Martinez's bad decision.

Thousands of poorer migrants have made it across the Rio Grande in years past, but the three Salvadorans didn't stand a chance. First, they were set upon by thugs at the border who demanded more than a thousand dollars in crossing fees, which apparently intimidated them as tenderfoots. Then they decided to swim across the river, despite Avalos not being able to swim and quite possibly Martinez not having much of that knowledge either. They knew nothing about rivers or currents as agricultural people might, and the two people drowned.

As the boilerplate story of misery and oppression in El Salvador was being told, a funny thing started to be noticed about the survivor being interviewed: She looked rich. She had expensive hair color streaks in her hair, nail polish on her hands, and cateye-style eyeliner, expertly applied as if it were something she had plenty of money to buy a lot of to get into good practice. The jacket she had on had expensive rounded gold buttons and her shirt was hardly some crummy tshirt often seen on poor migrants, it was an expensive gathered neckline blouse that looked new. Photos were shown of her with Martinez wearing expensive high heels in one instance and an expensive red dress in another. She whipped out an expensive and new looking cell phone to show the 60 Minutes interviewer pictures of her daughter:

Image credit: 60 Minutes// fair use

More tellingly still, both she and her husband (or "husband" perhaps) had jobs, which is not typical of shantytown life in Latin America, it's typical of El Salvador's middle class.

How much would such jobs have paid? Well, according to Teleport, which examines salaries in San Salvador, a waiter makes $2,467 a month and a cashier makes $2,358 a month, in U.S. dollars, for annual salary north of $25,000, and in a two-income family, if that was the case, that's a $50,000 annual income for a family of three, quite enough to buy cell phones, motorcycles and a daily makeup supply.

It's a far cry from the poverty blather 60 Minutes put in its transcript. What's more, El Salvador is a country that has experienced growth and rising incomes, enough for some people to think of taking that seed capital and putting it to better use up north.

That's a story, 60 Minutes missed it. Too much more interesting to put out leftist boilerplate, all in the name of Getting Trump.

Image credit: 60 Minutes screen shot // fair use