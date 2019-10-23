Will Somali voters turn out for Ilhan Omar in 2020?

All four members of "The Squad" come from deep blue districts that normally are safe seats for Democrats. But Rep. Ilhan Omar, who represents the city of Minneapolis and a few inner ring suburbs, is now caught in a scandal that threatens to alienate her biggest voting bloc base, fellow Muslim Somalis, who emigrated to Minnesota by the tens of thousands at the behest of the State Department that thought the generous welfare benefits of the North Star State could well be spent on people from a tropical climate transplanted to the coldest metropolis in the country.

Most readers are aware that the wife of a campaign consultant employed by Omar has, in divorce proceedings, accused the solon of carrying on an affair with her spouse, and the U.K. Daily Mail has sent photographers who have captured the twosome together apparently after spending the night together.

Ilhan Omar's brazen double life involving secret hookups, romantic vacations and talk of marriage to her DC strategist lover is today laid bare after an exclusive DailyMail.com investigation. The leftist congresswoman, 37, spent months denying she had split from husband Ahmed Hirsi despite this website revealing she had left their marital home and was having an affair with a campaign aide. She finally filed for divorce on October 7 — but still refuses to acknowledge her relationship with veteran Democratic schmoozer Tim Mynett, 38, whose wife also petitioned for divorce in August. DailyMail.com can now disclose that Omar and Mynett are not only dating, but living together 'on and off' at a secret DC apartment, while plotting romantic vacations to Jamaica and making plans for a long-term future together.

Omar's campaign has spent at least a quarter-million dollars with her paramour's consultancy, and the cash continues to flow to the lover.

Go to the Daily Mail site to see the copyrighted pictures, including some showing Mynett clearly carrying a six-pack of Stella Artois beer — haram (forbidden) in Islam — apparently for a debauched evening of illicit sex and liquor.

All of this is not going down well with the ultra-conservative Muslims in her Somali constituency, whose bloc support was important in her initial electoral victories, first as a state rep and then as congresswoman. Scott Johnson of Powerline has many contacts in that community developed over the course of years investigating the apparent multiple frauds committed by Omar, including marrying her biological brother to enable immigration fraud. Last night, Scott appeared on Tucker Carlson's Fox News program and explained the Somali reactions:

Local prosecutors in Minnesota have so far shown no enthusiasm for pursuing the immigration fraud identified by Scott and a few other courageous journalists, but immigration fraud is a federal case. I do hope that an active investigation is underway. Squad members have enjoyed a huge amount of publicity, and any crimes they may have committed deserve a full airing in court, if the evidence is there.

Public stoning of adulterers is not permitted in America, but if it were, I suspect that at least some Minneapolis Somalis would turn out for Omar meeting her fate under sharia.

Photo credit Fibonacci Blue.