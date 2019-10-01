Why the hatred of President Trump?

There is no need to recount in detail the vicious, daily attacks by the Democratic Party and Democratic media against President Trump. The best example is Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff, AKA Shifty Schiff. He just plain lies during committee hearings. Worse, for example, on the September 29 episode of This Week with George Stephanopoulos, masquerading as journalism, George allowed Schiff to rant and ramble without interruption. George asked Shifty why he made up the conversation between Trump and Ukraine's President Zelensky. Shifty did not answer but went off on a prepared rant. George did not interrupt to ask him to answer the question. In sum, George acted as the straight man for Shifty.

The question is, why this hatred?

There is nothing radical about Trump's policies of tax rate cuts, enforcing the border, making the NATO nations pay their fair share of defense costs, renegotiating the NAFTA agreement (which labor unions opposed but was signed by President Clinton), enforcing the border, reducing regulations, and renegotiating trade deals with China. One can debate the tax rates, but the rest of the agenda is mainstream politics.

One reason for the hatred is that President Trump defeated the most corrupt politician in American history who will not accept the results of the elections, and who started and participated in the Russia Hoax to remove President Trump. Crooked Hillary will not go away.

I believe that the major reason is that the Democratic Party and the media fear that President Trump will nominate and have confirmed enough Supreme Court justices to overrule the abortion cases of Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. It does not matter to them that overruling the cases does not mean that abortion will be outlawed. They know that the effect will be to allow each state to pass its own abortion laws. There is no question that most states will allow abortion up to certain months of gestation, and states such as New York will allow it to the last day.

But the Dems and the media want the Supreme Court to force each state to abide by Roe and Casey.

The attacks on President Trump resemble the attacks on Judge Robert Bork, Justice Thomas, and most recently Justice Kavanaugh. Bork was defeated, Thomas confirmed with 52 votes, Gorsuch with 54 votes, Alito with 58 votes, and Kavanaugh with 50 votes and 48 against.

The Dems, led by Ted Kennedy and Joe Biden, savaged Justices Bork and Justice Thomas. The Dems again savaged Justice Kavanaugh. They tried to destroy Justice Kavanaugh as they are trying to destroy President Trump. The truth did not matter; the Dems just lied, as they do with President Trump.

The Democratic Party and the media have declared war on President Trump and his voters. President Trump fights back, and he does have some strong supporters, such as Representatives Jordan, Gaetz, Meadows, Nunes, Radcliffe, and others, and Senator Graham. But most of the Republican senators have remained silent, and worse, Senator Mitt Romney has joined in the attacks on President Trump.

The Democratic Party and the media have given up on debating the issues. You either agree with them, primarily on abortion, or else they will try to destroy your life, as they did with Bork, Thomas, Kavanaugh, and now Trump. They will try to destroy anyone who opposes abortion, which destroys innocent life.

It is no surprise that a political party that does not care for the innocent life of the unborn also does not care for destroying the lives of its political opponents and will justify corrupt means to achieve its ends.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.