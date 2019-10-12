Was Adam Schiff running a spy operation against the White House?

Seems every day brings a new revelation about Democratic efforts to rig an impeachment of the president. The false claims and astonishing conflicts of interest being thrown out there are piling up fast.

Latest, from the San Francisco Examiner, exposes House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff's choice of staffers, who it turns out had been two disgruntled deep-staters from the White House who had actually worked with the so-called 'whistleblower':

So these people were all buddies beforehand, and this would explain why the so-called whistleblower had been sneaking around with Schiff's staff before he made his whistleblower complaint.

And that only came after someone with influence was able to get the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community (IGIC) to change the rules about whistleblowers needing no firsthand knowledge about the wrongdoing they were supposedly reporting. Once that rules change was put into place, the whistleblower got going.

More and more, this sounds like a preplanned setup. And one Trump operative has a very good summary of what seems to have been really going on as these anything but exculpatory stories mount:

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">The real headline is this: <a href="https://twitter.com/AdamSchiff?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AdamSchiff</a> was spying on the White House illegally & rumor is the "whistleblower" met with Schiff on a regular basis before the whistleblowing - that is why he went to the Dem side of the Intel committee first...a total setup <a href="https://t.co/d45tUDFHdE">https://t.co/d45tUDFHdE</a></p>— Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) <a href="https://twitter.com/T_S_P_O_O_K_Y/status/1182845577681362944?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 12, 2019</a></blockquote>

Schiff was essentially running an illegal spy operation against the White House, recruiting his staffers, having them recruit their whistleblowers, grooming them up, changing the rules so they could file their complaints, and then lying that they knew anything about the lunatic efforts to get President Trump impeached. See, they were just standing there, minding their own business when all this stuff happened. And everything that did happen was just ... a coincidence.

Experienced intelligence operatives, and apparently this Trump operative has this sort of background, like to say there are no coincidences.

As facts continue to roll out, it's getting more and more obvious that Schiff's operation was to orchestrate this impeachment scenario all along, going into high gear with the flameout of the Mueller investigation.

Trump's been having a bad time with public opinion in the wake of the Schiff operation orchestrating the media coverage as well. But the facts on the ground suggest it was all an illegal spying operation on the president.

And that's a far more concrete crime than anything Trump is accused of committing. Right now, Schiff has 109 congressional representatives signed on to GOP Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona's call to condemn and censure Schiff for this sick little illegal freelance operation to spy on Trump.

It's an abuse of his office, for sure, given that Schiff is supposed to be focused on intelligence, not on being one of those creepy secret-police characters in 'The Lives of Others.' It's also an outrageous misuse of taxpayer dollars. In light of this Schiff spy operation, and if Democrats don't want some backatcha next time there's a Dem in office with a Republican House, it really ought to be every last one of them signed up to that Biggs list.

Image credit: Caricature by Donkey Hotey, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0