Voting with their dollars, Americans smash all campaign fundraising records with support for Trump

In 2016, Candidate Trump was far outspent by the Hillary Clinton campaign. In his reelection effort, though, President Trump is likely to have a substantial financial advantage over whoever is his Democrat opponent if current patterns of fundraising persist. He will need it to counter to all-out support the mainstream media will offer for the Democrat, but fortunately, the publlc already has learned to distrust the media, so debunking the lies will not be that difficult.

The Associated Press reports on the third quarter fundriaisng efforts of the presidential candidates:

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee raised $125 million in the third quarter of the year, a presidential fundraising record. The pro-Trump effort said Tuesday that it has raised more than $308 million in 2019 and has more than $156 million in the bank. Republicans aim to use the fundraising haul to fight off Democrats’ impeachment effort. Former President Barack Obama and the DNC raised just over $70 million in the third quarter of 2011. “President Trump has built a juggernaut of a campaign, raising record amounts of money at a record pace,” said Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale.

Recall that in the wake of Nancy Pelosi’s announcement of a bogus impeachment inquiry (there will be no House vote to establish a genuine impeachment inquiry), Americans opened their wallets and donated $13 million to the Trump campaign in just 2 days. Trump supporters see the impeachment hysteria as a direct threat to their own welfare, as they know the Dems are ruthless and they are now crazy left, wanting to raise taxes, ruin the economy, and force everyone to pretend that merely declaring oneself the opposite sex makes one a genuine inhabitant of that sex, entitled to compete in athletic contests, use bathrooms and be addressed by whatever pronoun one chooses.

The Trump campaign is already using its financial advantage, as AP notes:

The fundraising announcement comes as the pro-Trump efforts launched their first major advertising campaign of the cycle. Trump’s team aims to devote $1 billion to his reelection. Last week, as House Democrats launched their impeachment effort, the Trump campaign announced it would spend $8 million to air an ad attacking Democrats for trying to “steal” the 2020 campaign. The RNC said it would spend $2 million attacking Democrats for their support of impeachment.

Dems can claim that if Trump won while having less money than Hillary, they can defeat him even with a financial handicap. But if Trump can defeat a Dem with half the money, think of what he can do with more money than the donkeys.

Photo credit: Gage Skidmore (cropped).