Trump's Syria pullout lured the big ISIS rat out of his hole and ... boom!

In some cheering weekend news, ISIS's big terrorist chieftain, founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was rendered into that proverbial grease spot on the desert floor. He won't be missed.

It's a victory comparable to the military rubout of al-Qaida founder, Osama bin Laden. According to NBC News:

The world’s most wanted terrorist, Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was the target of a deadly U.S.-led raid in northwestern Syria, sources told NBC News early Sunday. Forensic testing is underway, but officials believe al-Baghdadi is among the dead, the sources said. A U.S. Special Ops mission targeted the ISIS leader near Barisha, Syria, overnight. The mission included helicopters, jets and U.S. drones, the sources said. The U.S. fired from the air and then landed and gathered intelligence, the sources said. Several others were also killed in a convoy. There were no reports of U.S. casualties.

So much for all that "expert" opinion in the last few weeks in the mainstream media that President Trump's pullout of U.S. troops from Syria would inevitably bring the recrudescence of ISIS. Even Saturday Night Live mocked that one, and on the night of the rubout, that didn't age well from even the first minute.

Trump has just shown that it's not always necessary to stage troops on foreign land to be effective.

In reality, the ISIS leadership just got decapitated, something that's going to have an impact on global terrorist operations. They just lost their big fish.

It almost makes one wonder if the terrorists themselves were fooled by the media/expert naysaying.

The terrorists, who are known to be voracious watchers of CNN and other mainstream news, decided that Trump was a wimp, a pacifist, a non-fighter for pulling U.S. troops out; Trump wouldn't fight them, they thought, leaving them with a field day. The coast was clear and it didn't take long before they popped out of their holes.

Boom. That was a mistake.

Such was the suggested thinking of one military expert featured on Fox News, (hat tip: Roger Luchs, who also helpfully sent us the link), clear enough for even a baby to understand.

Seems Trump had them covered all along and chose the just-right moment to lure them out of their rats nests, blowing them to hell.

And leaving egg all over the faces of the so-called experts.

With pacifists like this, who needs warmongers?

Here's a pretty good tweet to sum it all up:

Isn't it weird that things always turn out so well for a president who has "no idea what he is doing" but the self-proclaimed "smart people" get everything wrong constantly? — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) October 27, 2019

Image credit: Thierry Ehrmann, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0