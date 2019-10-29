Trump’s praise for the dog that helped capture al Baghdadi was a psy-ops classic
President Trumps tweet picturing and praising the “wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi!” was a brilliant bit of psychological warfare, in addition to good domestic politics, tugging at the hearts of Americans who love their canine friends.
We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi! pic.twitter.com/PDMx9nZWvw— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2019
Muslims, you see, are taught that dogs are unclean. Have al Baghdadi taken down by an “unclean” animal is an extra dose of humiliation, somewhat akin to the perhaps apocryphal story of General "Black Jack" Pershing ordering Muslim terrorists he was fighting in the Philippines in the late 19th century buried with pig carcasses in order to prevent their entry into heaven.
The Prophet Mohammed hated dogs, perhaps because his earlier career as a caravan raider he would have been frustrated by dogs warning of the intruders coming to attack and steal. I wrote about this almost 5 years ago, after observing the reactions of a group of young Muslim women to the two cute dogs I was walking – a mixture of attraction and horror. Here is just sample of the dog-hatred in Islamic scripture:
From Bukhari Vol. 4, #540
Narrated 'Abdullah bin 'Umar: Allah's Apostle ordered that the dogs should be killed.
From Abu Dawud #2839
Abd Allah B. Mughaffal reported the apostle of Allah as saying: Were dogs not a species of creature I should command that they all be killed; but kill every pure black one.
The Hadith's note for #2839 says, "The prophet did not order the killing of all the dogs, for some are to be retained for hunting and watching. He ordered to kill the jet black ones. They might be more mischievous among them.
From Muslim #3814
Ibn Mughaffal reported: Allah's messenger ordered the killing of dogs and then said, "what is the trouble with them (the people of Medina? How dogs are nuisances to them (the citizens of Medina)? He then permitted keeping of dogs for hunting and (the protection of) herds. ...[and for] for the protection of cultivated land.
From Muslim #Number 055
Ibn Mughaffal reported: The Messenger of Allah ordered killing of the dogs, and then said: What about them, i. e. about other dogs? and then granted concession (to keep) the dog for hunting and the dog for (the security) of the herd, and said: When the dog licks the utensil, wash it seven times, and rub it with earth the eighth time.
From Muslim #3813
Abu Zubair heard Jabir Abdullah saying: Allah's messenger ordered us to kill dogs and we carried out this order so much so that we also killed the dog roaming with a women from the desert. Then Allah's apostle forbade their killing. He said: "It is your duty to kill the jet-black (dog) having two spots (on the eyes) for it is a devil.
