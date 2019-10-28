Trump-hating NBC portrays Mitt Romney as suffering for opposing Trump

Stand by for the JFK Library to give its next Profile in Courage Award® to Mitt Romney.

The John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award was created in 1989 by members of President Kennedy's family to honor President John F. Kennedy and to recognize and celebrate the quality of political courage that he admired most. The award recognizes a public official (or officials) at the federal, state, or local level whose actions demonstrate the qualities of politically courageous leadership in the spirit of Profiles in Courage, President Kennedy's 1957 Pulitzer Prize-winning book, which recounts the stories of eight U.S. senators who risked their careers by embracing unpopular positions for the greater good.

"Risking his career" is quite possibly an appropriate descriptor for Mitt Romney's signing on the chorus of Dems who think a Republican president should grant immunity from prosecution to any Democrat who is running against him. Investigating the Ukrainian "foreign influence" in the 2016 campaign ought to be off limits because Joe Biden is running for president, while Robert Mueller's unsuccessful attempt to uncover Trumpian "collusion" in Russia's "foreign influence" on the 2016 election is the height of patriotism. Or something.

So bad is the damage that Romney has inflicted upon himself that NBC News, a bastion of Trump-haters (and sexual harassers, but that's a separate issue), highlights it.

One man is an island: Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah. The 72-year-old former Republican presidential nominee has isolated himself from Republicans in the Senate, in his home state and across the country by occasionally — but strongly — criticizing President Donald Trump, including the president's efforts to enlist the aid of foreign governments to probe a leading political opponent. (snip) [I]t has renewed speculation among GOP critics in Washington and in Utah that Romney has ulterior motives — jealousy, retribution, Oval Office ambition or some potent mix of all three. After all, Romney ran for president twice and lost before Trump won the job, and then Trump made him publicly audition for secretary of state before passing him over.

On the ground in Utah, NBC was not able to find a lot of support for Romney's "courage."

In Utah, many of the more than two dozen Republican voters interviewed by NBC News last week also expressed disapproval at Romney's digs at Trump and his generally receptive approach to the House investigation into the administration's Ukraine affair. About Romney's shots at Trump, most had harsh words for their junior senator, with many accusing him of harboring feelings of resentment and envy stemming from his failed 2012 bid and the Trump State Department saga.

And at home, NBC portrays him as without much influence in the Senate:

Even Romney acknowledges he doesn't have much influence with his fellow lawmakers.

Romney has four more years in the Senate after 2020...if he decides to remain in office. He's so rich that he might decide that it's just not worth it to be shunned by both his colleagues and constituents, especially if Trump is re-elected. I don't sense the fire in the belly that would be necessary for him to attempt a third-party run for the presidency, which could draw away enough votes to prevent a Trump victory and elect a Democrat. But I wonder if Romney would be willing to see a Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren win the Oval Office. He is, after all, a capitalist who made a sizable fortune.

If Hillary Clinton throws in, I wouldn't rule out a Romney attempt to sabotage his bête noire, Trump. But that would earn him undying enmity from a majority of his fellow Republicans and a place in history as an enabler of Hillary Clinton.

Photo credit: Ben PL from Provo.