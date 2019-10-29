Trump unloads on Chicagoâ€™s top cop and his pal 'wise guy' Jussie Smollett

When the drunk-driving Chicago Police Superintendent, Eddie Johnson, announced his decision to boycott the president's speech to the 126th Annual Conference of the International Association of Chiefs of Police because of his "personal values," POTUS made the most of it.

In his first visit to Chicago since taking office, President Trump did what he does best--he punched back twice as hard. In his speech to the IACP, Trump wasted no time in putting the blame for Chicago's out-of-control killings on Johnson's ignorant, incompetent leadership. "He's not doing his job," said Trump. “Since Eddie Johnson has been police chief more than 1,500 people have been murdered in Chicago and 13,067 people have been shot.”

YouTube screen grab

In detail, Trump fired off daily, weekly and yearly murder rates in Chicago.

The President may have assembled his stats from an online source called '"HeyJackass" with the sarcastic tagline "illustrating Chicago values." Don't let the web name fool you. The graphic site has as accurate, up-to-the-minute homicide numbers, shootings, trends,' the ‘deadliest 'hoods' and homicide clearance rates (only 9.5% in 2019!) as any comparable data aggregator.

During the speech, in reference to all the bloodshed in Chicago, Trump engaged in his own sarcasm telling Johnson he needs to "change his values and change them fast…People like Johnson put criminals and illegal aliens before the citizens of Chicago, and those are his values and frankly those values to me are a disgrace,"

Trump didn't stop his criticism of 'values, Chicago style' at the do-nothing police superintendent. The President went on to mock “wise guy,” Jussie Smollett, who "beat up himself" in an attempt to frame MAGA country Trump supporters for a hate crime that never happened. Smollett is "still getting away with it," Trump said, implying corrupt officials like Johnson have Smollett's back.

The President lauded rank-and-file police officers hamstrung by “stupid politicians" and sanctuary city policies that protect illegal aliens and criminals while allowing law-abiding citizens to fend for themselves. Trump said Afghanistan is "safer" than Chicago and suggested that despite having the toughest gun control laws in the country, Chicago’s top cop can’t stop the bad guys from killing each other, their neighbors, and anybody else who gets in their way.

Trump barely finished his speech before Johnson and his radical, goofy, ‘first female gay mayor’ hit back.

At a press conference following the IACP gathering, Johnson insisted, “the national narrative that Chicago is a city on fire is just simply not true." The superintendent stated the city has seen "double-digit reductions" in crime for the last three years. Johnson said Trump's sanctuary city comments have "hurt many communities in Chicago." Then, as if to shore up the President's contention that illegals are a protected class in Chicago, Johnson vowed to "protect and safeguard everyone...no matter where you come from…we work hard to make them [illegal immigrants] feel comfortable.”

Overcome with TDS after Trump’s remarks, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined in, tweeting, “It's no surprise Donald Trump brought his insulting, ignorant buffoonery to Chicago,.. Luckily in this city we know the truth, and we will not let anyone--no matter how high the office--denigrate who we are as a people or our status as a welcoming city....I stand by the Superintendent for living up to the values of this great city and its residents."

Johnson is lucky he has a friend in Lightfoot. He is currently under an internal affairs investigation after being found slumped over his steering wheel in the early morning hours of October 17. His "values" include telling police officers on the scene his condition was due to a change in his blood pressure medication which he had failed to take. Johnson did not mention consuming any alcoholic drinks at the time and no breathalyzer was administered. He was even allowed to drive himself home. A couple of days later he confessed to Mayor Lightfoot he had been drinking at dinner prior to the incident.

Too bad President Trump didn't go for the jugular and mention Johnson's recent bout with driving under the influence, or his slavish allegiance to the city's white and privileged Obama flunkies who subverted the selection process to swear him in as Superintendent in 2016. At the time, he promised to get tough on abusive cops, not blacks killing each other in record numbers. "We have racism in America, we have racism in Chicago and it stands to reason that we have racism in our agency," he said after being sworn into office.

Meanwhile, according to HeyJackass, the “cost of stupidity" in Chicago rises, not only in human lives but in actual dollars. As of 9/01/ 2019, ER and hospital expenses, ambulance costs, autopsies and rehabilitation services related to the daily violence in Chicago amounted to $103, 363, 200.