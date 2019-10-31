Trump drives press to make a fool of itself over a ... dog

President Trump has an impressive way of driving his most virulent opponents bonkers. He baits them, he gets a rise out of them, and being pompous nincompoops, they always end up beclowning themselves.

He was at it again, still on the dog stories, following the shiv he stuck into the side of Islamofascist terrorists in the wake of the raid he ordered on ISIS chieftain Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi over the weekend, the one that left al-Baghdadi a grease spot on the desert floor.

Trump freaked that bunch out earlier by touting and praising the dog who chased the "pious Muslim scholar" back into his hole to blow himself up. As Thomas Lifson noted two days ago here, it was a hell of a psy-op, not just ending al-Baghdadi's reign of evil, but messing with Islamofascists' heads, fully cognizant of Islamists's problems with dogs. That al-Baghdadi ended up being taken down by a dog is embarrassing. Power Line has a great collection of the assorted memes from it.

Trump decided to pour more salt into these monsters' still-wounded pride by tweeting an obvious Photoshop of himself, placing a medal around the neck of the heroic dog. Its light blue ribbon suggested it was a Medal of Honor, but the pawprint on the medal itself signaled, as if the crude Photoshop itself couldn't, that Trump was jacking with them, and making a nod to America's appreciation for dogs. Here's the beaut:

It wasn't just raging terrorists that he bagged with that one, though. He also roped in another more pajama-y class of opponents, the outraged press, which set its best investigative reporters onto the case, reporting the stunt with gravity, offense and outrage, going full Victorian gent, as Tom Wolfe once put it. The self-important blue-checks took the whole thing seriously:

BREAKING NEWS: The dog is photoshopped. pic.twitter.com/6Lld1JIil7 — Reid Armstrong (@reidarmstrong12) October 31, 2019

President Trump on Wednesday shared a photograph from 2017 altered to show him placing a medal around the neck of the dog injured in the raid that led to the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the Islamic State’s leader.https://t.co/XUWwq0b9Ie — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 30, 2019

This one really took it seriously -- Voice of America, probably an Obama holdover.

I've requested details from the @WhiteHouse on this photo.

There was no such canine event on today's @POTUS schedule but there is a Medal of Honor ceremony set here for later today for an active duty Green Beret. https://t.co/NESINT9J4b — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 30, 2019

A Politico blue-check took it pretty hard, too:

James McCloughan ran through VietCong gunfire for 2 days, saving 10 men, taking shrapnel from a rocket-propelled grenade and small-arms fire into his head and arm, refusing a superior's order to evacuate. Today he was replaced by a picture of a dog https://t.co/BTDa3qv9KX — David Freedlander (@freedlander) October 30, 2019

The Post was besides itself.

Trump tweeted a photo of a Medal of Honor recipient — who was edited out and replaced by a dog https://t.co/O3VWxMTt9E — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 30, 2019

This one made me snicker. We all appreciate good Photoshop...

This cheapskate couldn't even spring for a decent graphic designer who can Photoshop properly.



The pixels on the edges of the dog are a dead giveaway to its fakeness.



Also, the fact that he's not biting trump's face off. https://t.co/l9i2kUBzIJ — BrooklynDad_Defiant Savage! (@mmpadellan) October 30, 2019

The New York Times in particular was pompous and pious about it, tracing the origins of the Photoshop (such ace investigative reporters) to something run by the Daily Wire, and then contacting the U.S. military veteran whose image it was derived from. The Wire scooped the Times a second time by flashing the Times' buried lede, which was quite embarrassing, to report that the vet actually enjoyed the Photoshop and wasn't offended in the slightest. Bad surprise for them, according to the Wire, which wrote:

Despite the serious tone of the piece, when the Times reached out to McCloughan by phone Wednesday for his response to Trump’s joking tweet, the paper found that the Medal of Honor recipient was “not offended” at all — in fact, he “laughed when he compared the two images.” “In a phone interview on Wednesday, Mr. McCloughan, 73, who had not seen the image before a reporter sent it to him, said that he interpreted it as Mr. Trump recognizing the dog’s heroism,” the paper reports. “He certainly was not offended and laughed when he compared the two images.” Noting that Medal of Honor recipients accept the award on behalf of their teams, McCloughan said canines have often been key to successful missions. “This recognizes the dog is part of that team of brave people,” said McCloughan, emphasizing that military canines “are very courageous.”

Well, guess who ends up looking stupid from that one? Rule number one for gotcha reporting is to make the subject look stupid. Guess who now looks stupid? The Twitter public had some impressive laughs:

Wow It’s a good thing the media is around to tell us an obviously photoshopped image of a hero dog getting the Medal of Honor is fake



Trump has broken everything about the journos. Their professional pride, common sense, and sense of humor-



all broken. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 30, 2019

If you think your day sucks, imagine being a "journalist" who takes themself so seriously that they debunked an obviously photoshopped image of Trump giving a medal to a dog. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 30, 2019

There was more coverage of Trump posting a meme of a dog getting a fake medal than there was of Trump giving an actual war hero the Medal of Honor today



That tells you everything you need to know about the Mainstream Media



They hate Trump more than they love America — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 31, 2019

This dog thing has been useful for figuring out whose brains have been melted by Trump. https://t.co/dQWQhr8OfX — Josh Barro (@jbarro) October 30, 2019

The president tweeted out an image of the dog credited in helping to capture and kill Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi that was Photoshopped over a Medal of Honor recipient. https://t.co/ej7H9TGk86 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) October 30, 2019

I dunno, that picture over the mantel doesn't look like the Signing of the Declaration of Independence. pic.twitter.com/zBg93xT8Zy — Claudia 🇺🇸🇨🇺 (@cmheidelberger) October 31, 2019

Image credit: Screen shot of public meme by Don Draws, via Imgur // Power Line