Trump calls Romney 'a pompous ass'

The left is having a field day now that President Trump has called Mitt Romney, his Republican rival and habitual antagonist, 'a pompous ass.'

Mitt Romney never knew how to win. He is a pompous “ass” who has been fighting me from the beginning, except when he begged me for my endorsement for his Senate run (I gave it to him), and when he begged me to be Secretary of State (I didn’t give it to him). He is so bad for R’s! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2019

Here's a choice tweet from a typical leftist:

Donald Trump’s day so far:



- Goes berserk and starts cursing out Mitt Romney

- Rudy Giuliani thinks he's going to be arrested

- Mike Pence is sending nasty letters

- Mike Pompeo is screaming at people

- They're all going down

- Trump is going to prison

- It’s still only 11:30am — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) October 5, 2019

Maybe that's a good thing. It keeps them busy, chasing the Trumpian laser pointer.

But Trump had ample reason to be angry and disgusted with the failed 2012 Republican presidential candidate.

Via GatewayPundit, Rush Limbaugh has reported that Romney has already given House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the all's clear to impeach the president, advising her that lots of Senators were in his #NeverTrump tree. That's some party loyalty Romney's got, sending Pelosi aid and succor.

What's bad about that is we have since learned that the transcripts released by President Trump negate all claims by the so-called whistleblower, the whistleblower was colluding with hyper-partisan House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff before the complaint was filed, that some internal watchdogs who got it dismissed it as the hearsay it was, and one which did, the intelligence community watchdog known as the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community, mysteriously changed its rules on who could file the complaint, given that the so-called whistleblower had zero firsthand knowledge of the claims charged.

Now that all of that has come out, it would take a heckuva lot of ignorant assumptions for a Republican Senator to jump through the Democratic Party's hoops and offer it aid and succor based on the information that has since come out.

It got worse Friday, though, with Romney's insincere attack on Trump to claim a double standard:

Romney asserted that Trump is targeting Biden for political reasons — apparently only Donald Trump can be targeted for investigation during a presidential election. “When the only American citizen President Trump singles out for China’s investigation is his political opponent in the midst of the Democratic nomination process, it strains credulity to suggest that it is anything other than politically motivated,” Romney said.“By all appearances, the President’s brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is wrong and appalling,” he added.

Which is nonsense. Americans are busted all the time for bad China dealings. Is he proposing some Dianne Feinstein-style impunity for the Biden family? Feinstein, remember, employed a Chinese spy for 20 years on her staff in the Senate with little notice until the matter was quietly swept under the rug and the press showed little interest.

If Romney is so up on law and order as he claims, the first question one might ask is why he thinks the Biden family corruption at the center of the case is so unproblematic.

The other thing he ought to be answering questions on is why he said nothing as the gamy details unfolded about the Russia collusion hoax, which cost President Trump two years of his presidency, fighting phony charges, and which is what was at the root of Trump's inquiry to the president of Ukraine. Why the silence.

What we have here is an embittered, hypocritical, mendacious, one-sided Pecksniff of a Utah Senator, one the voters ought to throw out. In short, as President Trump said: a horse's ass.

Image credit: Anuwar Ali Hazuriki, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0