The real 'constitutional crisis' is all on Democrats

The Democrats and media have repeatedly used the phrase "constitutional crisis" to attack President Trump for refusing to "cooperate" with the "impeachment inquiry" by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, led by Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff.

In May 2019, the speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, said we have a constitutional crisis because President Trump refused to comply with a subpoena issued by Democrat House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler to release the full un-redacted report of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

In 2018, Democrat New York senator Chuck Schumer said we have a constitutional crisis when there were rumors that Trump would fire Mueller and Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein.

The real constitutional crisis is that the Dems are trying to impeach and remove President Trump for political reasons and not the constitutionally prescribed reasons.

The Constitution requires "treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors." This means that the "high crimes and misdemeanors" should be on the same level as treason or bribery.

If the Democrats had any real, credible evidence of "high crimes and misdemeanors," they would not be requesting that President Trump assist the House Democrats, nor would they be holding secret hearings. They would be having open, televised hearings.

There is no reason for President Trump to cooperate with Pelosi's kangaroo court, especially since the supposed basis for the impeachment is President Trump's phone call to Ukraine's President Zelensky. President Trump released the transcript of the call. If the call is the basis, then Pelosi and Schiff have the transcript. The transcript speaks for itself. If this is an impeachable offense, then Pelosi should hold the vote now to send it to the Senate.

The Dems and media have focused on President Trump, and they are obsessed with finding a crime, which means they have to manufacture a crime because no crime exists.

The reason for the impeachment inquiry is that the Democrats do not accept the results of the 2016 election. The Obama CIA and FBI tried to sabotage the Trump campaign before the election and after the election with the Steele Dossier, paid for by the DNC and Hillary Clinton, and the Mueller investigation. This is detailed by Greg Jarret in his two books, Witch Hunt (Harper Collins, 2019) and The Russia Hoax (Harper Collins, 2018).

The Democrats oppose the Trump agenda of reducing taxes, cutting regulations, appointing Supreme Court justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, and securing the southern border with Mexico. But policy differences are not the constitutional basis for impeachment and removal of a president.

The debate over the impeachment language shows that the framers rejected the idea that policy difference would justify impeachment and removal. The framers rejected the notion of "maladministration," which would have meant that Congress could remove a president if it disagreed with his "administration" of policies. The Democrats are now resurrecting the idea of "maladministration" disguised as "abuse of power."

The Dems, led by Shifty Schiff, attempted to characterize President Trump's phone call to President Zelensky as an illegal request to dig up dirt on Joe Biden for the 2020 election because it was conditioned upon Ukraine getting weapons if it complied with the request. But the transcript was released, and the plain words of the transcript are clear. President Zelensky said there was no pressure.

There is credible evidence, based on his words, where he bragged that he used the granting of American loans to Ukraine to get a prosecutor fired, that there is "dirt" on Joe Biden. We should ask Ukraine to supply any evidence it has that an American vice president used his office to fire a prosecutor who was investigating a Ukraine company paying his son, Hunter, $50,000 per month to serve on its board of directors. If Biden committed a crime, then why is he immune from investigation? Because he is a Democratic Party candidate?

The bottom line is that the "abuse of power" claim is a cover for the Democrats' opposition to Trump's policies and their hatred of Trump. Trump is a threat to exposing the corruption of the Obama CIA and FBI.

The real constitutional crisis is that the Obama CIA and FBI tried to sabotage the election and subsequent administration of President Trump, and now the House Democrats are trying to impeach President Trump because they disagree with his agenda and refuse to accept the results of the 2016 election.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.