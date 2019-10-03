The Political Civil War is real

The American Political Civil War, which began in November 2016, has so far witnessed leftist Democrats initiating a series of unsuccessful offensive maneuvers against the president and his allies. The unrelenting Russian collusion bombardment did not produce the shock and awe promised by leftist operatives such as Adam Schiff, Chuck Schumer, and Nancy Pelosi. And so a new front was opened up against the president, having the appearance of impeachment proceedings that dealt with a routine phone call from President Trump to the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Sometimes aggression must be met head on, with resolve to stop it in its tracks. History reviles Neville Chamberlain not because he was unsuccessful in halting German expansion, but because he couldn't identify or didn't want to acknowledge the clear evidence of imminent war.

Chamberlain's self-deception and fear helped pave the way in allowing an aggressor to gather strength and strike when he had amassed enough power. In the same way, it was the self-deception and cowardice of Republican members of Congress that allowed the Democrat impeachment machine to gain control of the House during the midterm elections.

But the leftist Democratic Party has taken a different approach toward total political and social conquest. Unlike the German war machine that promised peace but delivered war, leftist Democrats do not promise any compromises. Instead, they are openly mobilizing for political war and are prepared to deliver on that threat, no matter the cost to the country.

And to be clear, it will continue to be an all-out, extremely aggressive assault on the president and any American who wants nothing more than to live in peace and raise a family. To pretend that what is happening today is merely dirty politics as usual would be the equivalent of British citizens identifying descending V-1 rockets in the battle of Britain as no more than pesky mosquitoes.

It is, thus far, a bloodless, political civil war to change America forever. And it has already seen a coup attempt against the president by the Left that desires a winner-take-all conclusion. And because Leftist Democrats never conceived that anyone other than a person they selected would become president, the rules, laws, and language must change and contort to fit their agenda so they can finally seize power. Once in power, the rules and laws dictated by the Left will become unrecognizable, and there will be no bridge to cross to get back to the Constitution.

Politically speaking, these leftist radicals have proven that they will attack all those who want to remain living in a Republic. As in every past revolution into socialism, the socialist victors demand complete obedience from the conquered.

In their own words, leftist Democrats confirm that they are counting on a misinformed public in order to gain power. Take, as an example, the statement made by Jonathan Gruber, the architect of Obamacare, where he brags to a group of people how in order to pass Obamacare he relied on "the stupidity of the American voter." Although Gruber doesn't explain how the American voter becomes so "stupid," the evidence is clear that the corrupt, indoctrinating media play a crucial role. They dole out misinformation and deceit, as does the leftist education system.

There are no more pretenses, as the corrupt major media have all but announced their alliance with the far left's aggressive goals. An article in the October 2018 edition of Investor's Business Daily points out this blatant one-sided absurdity that passes for today's media:

To say that the big networks haven't exactly had a love affair with Donald Trump, as they did with President Obama, is an understatement. A new survey shows that not only is coverage of Trump overwhelmingly negative, but the President's biggest accomplishment — the roaring economy — gets almost no attention.

The article goes on to say Trump receives 92% negative coverage and that the Media Research Center watched network TV for four months and found that the coverage surrounding Trump's economic boom was only 0.7% of the entire coverage.

It cannot be overstated that for America to "change," there had to be a push to revoke some or all of the Bill of Rights. That phase of the takeover was started in 2008 by President Barack Obama. Throughout his eight years in office, Obama practiced divisiveness and hammered away at the Second Amendment while pouring gallons of fuel on the fire of the "Black Lives Matter" lie. His administration was rampant with corruption, pushing the envelope with every new scandal. Only because outsider citizen Trump became President Trump do we now know that there was no chance that justice would have ever been served for the victims of the scandals of Benghazi, the IRS, and Fast and Furious while Obama was in office. Just like the leftist Democrats of today, Obama was protected by America's version of Pravda.

The ongoing coup attempt against President Trump and his administration will continue. The American people will get deluged with fake news and lies from hostile media sources. There still exists a sliver of hope in the name of William Barr. But even Barr holding a winning hand is not enough to turn the tide against the waves of corruption slamming into America. It will also take the selfless efforts of the average American who demands liberty. It will take the courage and grit of ordinary men and women to secure a victory — not just for the president, but for America's bright future and the joy of living in ultimate freedom.