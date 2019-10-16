That one little question the moderators all forgot to ask at that long fourth Democratic debate

Three hours, twelve Democrats, and a supposedly comprehensive line of questions from CNN's and the New York Times's finest. So went last night's Democratic debate and it was a boring one, so pat yourself on the back if you didn't watch.

Even Sen. Lindsey Graham, who's endured all kinds of droning in his long career, couldn't take it:

Can’t stand it anymore. 2 hours is enough. Switching over to the baseball game!



Goodnight #DemDebate! — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 16, 2019

Despite all kinds of questions - on big tech, taxing the rich, socialized health care, gun grabs, impeachment, getting along with Republicans, a big one was left out: illegal immigration.

So the debate moderators wanted to know about Ellen sitting with George Bush at a game? But not ONE question about illegal immigration? — Neal Boortz (@Talkmaster) October 16, 2019

@Morning_Joe #Debate Not one question about liberals favorite topic climate change, no questions about immigration or China either. The BIG question at the end was about Ellen and George W. You can't make this silliness up. Obviously this debate was a joke@jonnyray45 — John (@jonnyray45) October 16, 2019

Even Julian Castro was upset, but not quite for the reasons normal people noticed the omission:

“We keep leaving some of these huge issues that impact families off the question agenda at the debates.” @JulianCastro joined @chrislhayes in the spin room to discuss tonight’s #DemDebate and more on @MSNBC.



Watch the full interview: https://t.co/Pavc6COHav — MSNBC Public Relations (@MSNBCPR) October 16, 2019 So they had questions galore, going all the way down to Ellen de Generes and George W. Bush sitting together at a ball game, but somehow didn't quite think the voters needed to know about their positions on illegals. It's not like the debate moderators and their Democratic Party bosses were trying to not repeat themselves. Questions about gun control, taxing the rich and health care have already been asked ad nauseum at earlier debates, and got asked again, which is why little new information came of this one, but nobody wanted a replay of that first debate, when all hands went up when asked if illegals should be entitled to free taxpayer-paid health care.

What we learn from this omission is that Democrats' previous championing of illegals is bombing with voters. At debate one, they were all in fine fettle, advocating de facto open borders, offering such foreigners a banquet of free stuff such as health care to reward them for thumbing their noses at U.S. immigration law, and decriminalizing breaking into U.S. territory without authorization. Remember this?

The question in actuality was. Raise your hand if you want to lose the 2020 Presidential Election. https://t.co/T76riRzjOi — Conservativepatriot (@Patriotsavior) June 28, 2019

Or this headline that came of it?

Raise your hand if you want to lose the election! NY Post cover. Spot on! pic.twitter.com/dYlIvx9VXi — USA Nationalist (@deplorableunum) June 29, 2019

We learn two things: Democrats don't want voters thinking about their stance on illegal immigration, so one can only hope that more questions get asked in that direction. I noticed this phenomena earlier in the 2018 California ballot-harvesting races in Orange and San Diego counties by the way - Democrats galore going at each other and not one word on illegals from any of them.

Two, the press is in it for the Democrats. They know very well not to ask the vote-losing questions (global warming is another, though some Dems tried to throw it in to other questions) that drive voters from Democrats. They've got it all planned. They've looked and they aren't happy with what they've found. The Democratic leadership, meanwhile, has read the internal polls and knows the same thing. Now we see the coordination. In it, together, collaborating to get Democrats elected.

Image credit: Twitter screen shot