Soylent Green New Deal

On October 3rd, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez held a public townhall meeting at the Queens Public Library in Corona, New York. About midway through, she took a question from an audience member who stripped down to show a shirt reading “Save the Planet, Eat the Babies.” The woman began shouting how we are all “breathing CO2” and because of climate change we only have “months left.” She went on to blame the climate crisis on overpopulation, stating that even if we “bombed Russia,” the planet would still be too overpopulated, and the only thing left to do was “eat the babies.”

It’s an insane clip you watch for yourself below and note Sandy O’s reaction (or lack thereof):

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rxJG-thgn2g" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The clip spread across the internet late last night with both President Trump and his son Don Jr. tweeting about it.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to the insults by saying

“This person may have been suffering from a mental condition and it’s not okay that the right-wing is mocking her and potentially make her condition or crisis worse. Be a decent human being and knock it off.”

It’s not too astonishing that Democrats are trying to rationalize this woman’s outburst but have still not stated that eating babies is not necessary to save the planet. Blaming the absurdity on a “mental condition” is scapegoating, when considering that Sandy O traffics in fear and doomsday ideologies. Telling people that the world is ending in 12 years may cause some hysteria, Miss Representative. The only mental condition that we know of is that this woman attended an Ocasio-Cortez townhall.

Somehow eating babies in order to save the planet is outrageous, but when Bernie Sanders endorsed increasing and funding abortions, especially in third world countries, to save the planet, that was totally rational?

Even if this woman was a plant or troll, Ocasio-Cortez still has not yet made any statement that eating babies is probably not a good idea. That woman stood up in that townhall meeting and literally advocated eating babies to fight the weather, and the room full of Democrats just quietly accepted it, proving that there isn’t nothing ridiculously anti-human and unethical that Democrats won’t embrace. You would think if the obvious troll was obvious, Sandy O could have easily condemned the notion of eating babies and had the woman removed. Instead, the U.S. Representative thanked her twice and suggested that “there are a lot of solutions.”

Connect with Taylor Day on Facebook and Twitter!