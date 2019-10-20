« Cartels fight a round with Mexican army...and win | Sorry, but we're stuck with the UN »
October 20, 2019

Some perspective on Hunter Biden's gigantic Burisma compensation

By Ronald C. Tinnell

I did a little research.  Hunter Biden is reported to have received $80,000 per month in compensation for serving on the Board of Directors of Burisma.  This is a total of $960,000 per year.  Burisma's books are not open to the public, but its revenue is estimated to be $400 million in 2018.

All of the coverage of this that I have seen focuses on the large amount of money Biden received.  I decided to see how this compares to normal compensation for a board member.

How much does a member of a Board of Directors normally make?  Here's a little chart showing the average compensation for a nonemployee board member for two prominent corporations along with the gross revenue of the company (2018):

 

Avg. Compensation

Gross Revenue of Company

Texas Instruments

249,000

15,780,000,000

Shell Oil

249,000

388,379,000,000

Hunter Biden

960,000

400,000,000

Hunter Biden was receiving almost four times the compensation of an average Shell Oil director in a company about one thousand times smaller.  The comparison to Texas Instruments is somewhat better but still abysmal.

I will leave to others an evaluation of Biden's qualifications to be a Burisma board member, and his possible contributions to the Burisma governance, but the sheer amount of his compensation smells awfully bad.

