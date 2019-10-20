Some perspective on Hunter Biden's gigantic Burisma compensation
I did a little research. Hunter Biden is reported to have received $80,000 per month in compensation for serving on the Board of Directors of Burisma. This is a total of $960,000 per year. Burisma's books are not open to the public, but its revenue is estimated to be $400 million in 2018.
All of the coverage of this that I have seen focuses on the large amount of money Biden received. I decided to see how this compares to normal compensation for a board member.
How much does a member of a Board of Directors normally make? Here's a little chart showing the average compensation for a nonemployee board member for two prominent corporations along with the gross revenue of the company (2018):
|
|
Avg. Compensation
|
Gross Revenue of Company
|
Texas Instruments
|
249,000
|
15,780,000,000
|
Shell Oil
|
249,000
|
388,379,000,000
|
Hunter Biden
|
960,000
|
400,000,000
Hunter Biden was receiving almost four times the compensation of an average Shell Oil director in a company about one thousand times smaller. The comparison to Texas Instruments is somewhat better but still abysmal.
I will leave to others an evaluation of Biden's qualifications to be a Burisma board member, and his possible contributions to the Burisma governance, but the sheer amount of his compensation smells awfully bad.
